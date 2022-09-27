SSU lecture series on police, community relationships to feature former FBI agent

A nonprofit CEO and former FBI agent will be the featured speaker Tuesday night in the latest installment of a Sonoma State University lecture series that focuses on creating better relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

M. Quentin Williams will speak as part of the “Black and Brown in Blue” series, which is scheduled to begin 7 p.m. in the campus student center, ballroom A. It will also be broadcast on Zoom, as well.

According to the event’s webpage, Williams founded Dedication to Community in 2012.

A national nonprofit based in Charlotte, North Carolina, one of D2C’s aims is to “ensure safe, positive and respectful interaction between all people, in particular between law enforcement and the communities served with the ultimate goal of living as ONE commUNITY,” according to the agency’s website.

It seeks to accomplish these goals by creating workshops and forums that bring the stakeholders together.

D2C also works with government agencies and the private sector on diversity, belonging and equity, and advises on public safety matters, according to its website.

Police reform is a hot-button issue in Sonoma County. Advocates have been pushing for more law enforcement oversight for years.

Protests against excessive police use-of-force as well as demands for lasting change, took place locally as they did across the country, following the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin on May 25, 2020. Chauvin, in April 2021, was convicted of Floyd’s murder.

Sonoma County voters approved Measure P in November 2020. It granted the county’s watchdog agency, the Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach, greater oversight authority in internal affairs investigations conducted by the Sheriff’s Office.

The measure has been at the center of a contentious disagreement between reform advocates who want greater authority in police accountability cases and unions representing sheriff’s deputies who have said it violates their collective bargaining agreements.

Most recently, there has been a renewed call for greater law enforcement oversight following the fatal July 29 shooting of David Pelaez-Chavez, a 36-year-old farmworker from Lake County, by a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy who was attempting to arrest him on suspicion of vandalizing property and vehicle theft in Knights Valley.

Tuesday’s lecture is organized by SSU’s Student Involvement organization.

Future speakers include Assistant Sheriff Tanzanika Carter of the San Francisco Sheriff’s Department on Oct. 5; and Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety Deputy Chief Kevin Kilgore on Nov 1.

