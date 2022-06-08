Subscribe

SSU President Judy Sakaki to be paid $254,438 for new job in resignation deal amid sexual harassment and retaliation scandal

MARTIN ESPINOZA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 8, 2022, 4:08PM
Updated 36 minutes ago

What you need to know about the Sonoma State scandal

Sonoma State University President Judy Sakaki is embroiled in a scandal stemming from a $600,000 settlement paid to a former SSU provost who said she faced retaliation after relaying reports of alleged sexual harassment by the president’s estranged husband, lobbyist Patrick McCallum.

The Press Democrat on April 13 was the first to report California State University system paid former provost Lisa Vollendorf and her attorneys $600,000 in January to settle the retaliation claims.

Vollendorf, who was provost at SSU from 2017 to June 2020, filed the retaliation claim with the CSU system in July 2021. Her claim accused Sakaki of retaliating against her in response to reports Vollendorf made of sexual harassment complaints by SSU female employees against McCallum.

Since then, at least two university employees have stated that McCallum made them feel uncomfortable with inappropriate language, standing too close, and brushing their hair from their face in what was perceived as an unwelcome intimate gesture.

The university had stated the $600,000 was paid by insurance, but later backtracked, saying about $250,000 of the sum came from campus funds drawn from student tuition, fees and other sources.

Sakaki has denied retaliation and McCallum has denied wrongdoing. She has also declined repeated interview requests.

Several days after the initial Press Democrat report, McCallum sent a late-night email he said was intended for close friends and family, stating that Vollendorf leveled the accusations against him and Sakaki to cover for her poor job performance.

After The Press Democrat obtained a copy of the email, he sent a follow-up statement stating that he had a hearing impairment that led him to stand close to people and apologizing for making anyone feel uncomfortable.

The following day, Sakaki announced she was separating from McCallum.

While Sakaki has kept a low profile, the revelations have dominated campus news and added to the scrutiny surrounding CSU’s handling of sexual harassment complaints.

On April 28, the Academic Senate advanced to the full faculty a no-confidence vote on Sakaki’s leadership, and student groups have marched in protest of Sakaki, calling for her resignation. Some students have vowed to boycott graduation ceremonies if she does not.

Voting by faculty began May 6 and ended May 9 with approval of the no-confidence resolution.

Sakaki skipped graduation ceremonies May 21-22.

On Monday, June 6, she announced she would resign effective July 31.

Outgoing Sonoma State University President Judy Sakaki will be paid $254,438 in a new yearlong administrative role before transitioning to a faculty post within the California State University system, according to a resignation agreement she reached with CSU amid a sexual harassment and retaliation scandal linked to her and her now-estranged husband.

The agreement, provided to The Press Democrat on Wednesday as part of a public records request, states that Sakaki is transitioning to a faculty job, though it does not specify her post or say where she will be working.

Settlement Agreement and Release.pdf

A resignation letter Sakaki sent to CSU as part of the agreement was dated May 23, two weeks before she publicly announced that she would step down.

The Press Democrat first reported on April 13 that California State University paid a $600,000 settlement in January to a former Sonoma State provost to resolve a retaliation claim related to sexual harassment complaints from several female university employees against Sakaki’s husband, education lobbyist Patrick McCallum.

In the wake of those revelations, university faculty, students and two state senators representing the North Bay called on Sakaki to resign. After weeks of cutting a low profile, skipping out on two major university events and declining interview requests, Sakaki announced Monday she would step down at the end of July, six years after she took the helm of the Rohnert Park campus.

Sakaki could not be reached for comment through Larry Kamer, Sakaki’s personal spokesman. Kamer referred a request for an interview with Sakaki to Sonoma State communications staff.

Robert Eyler, a spokesman for the university, said Sakaki is not granting interviews at this time.

Her salary going forward was calculated at the midpoint between her final president’s pay and the salary range for a full professor, the agreement states. Sakaki’s current annual pay is $324,052, plus $60,000 to cover housing costs, according to public records.

Under the terms of her agreement, her new salary is funded by the CSU Chancellor’s office on behalf of the system’s board of trustees. The transition period will be for one year, beginning Aug. 1. It was granted to her as part of the California State University’s executive transition program, which provides state university system executives and presidents a period of transition in order to assume other identified state university system jobs.

To be eligible, executives are required to have served five years in an executive position at the system; be in good standing at the commencement of the program; have previously identified a position in the system to return to upon completion of the transitional program; and not accepted non-state university system employment.

The 23-campus California State University system is the nation’s largest four-year public university system.

Sakaki, 69, has worked in higher education, including administrative roles for the CSU system and the University of California, for four decades. She is the first Japanese American woman to lead a four-year university in the nation.

Under the terms of her resignation, Sakaki will be awarded the title of president emeritus upon her resignation; her resignation is irrevocable; and she agreed to support the CSU chancellor and Sonoma State’s interim president as requested.

According to the agreement, Sakaki must participate and “fully cooperate in any and all investigations, depositions, hearings trials or other legal or administrative proceedings related to her role as President of Sonoma State University.”

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Columnist Marisa Endicott contributed to this story.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.

What you need to know about the Sonoma State scandal

Sonoma State University President Judy Sakaki is embroiled in a scandal stemming from a $600,000 settlement paid to a former SSU provost who said she faced retaliation after relaying reports of alleged sexual harassment by the president’s estranged husband, lobbyist Patrick McCallum.

The Press Democrat on April 13 was the first to report California State University system paid former provost Lisa Vollendorf and her attorneys $600,000 in January to settle the retaliation claims.

Vollendorf, who was provost at SSU from 2017 to June 2020, filed the retaliation claim with the CSU system in July 2021. Her claim accused Sakaki of retaliating against her in response to reports Vollendorf made of sexual harassment complaints by SSU female employees against McCallum.

Since then, at least two university employees have stated that McCallum made them feel uncomfortable with inappropriate language, standing too close, and brushing their hair from their face in what was perceived as an unwelcome intimate gesture.

The university had stated the $600,000 was paid by insurance, but later backtracked, saying about $250,000 of the sum came from campus funds drawn from student tuition, fees and other sources.

Sakaki has denied retaliation and McCallum has denied wrongdoing. She has also declined repeated interview requests.

Several days after the initial Press Democrat report, McCallum sent a late-night email he said was intended for close friends and family, stating that Vollendorf leveled the accusations against him and Sakaki to cover for her poor job performance.

After The Press Democrat obtained a copy of the email, he sent a follow-up statement stating that he had a hearing impairment that led him to stand close to people and apologizing for making anyone feel uncomfortable.

The following day, Sakaki announced she was separating from McCallum.

While Sakaki has kept a low profile, the revelations have dominated campus news and added to the scrutiny surrounding CSU’s handling of sexual harassment complaints.

On April 28, the Academic Senate advanced to the full faculty a no-confidence vote on Sakaki’s leadership, and student groups have marched in protest of Sakaki, calling for her resignation. Some students have vowed to boycott graduation ceremonies if she does not.

Voting by faculty began May 6 and ended May 9 with approval of the no-confidence resolution.

Sakaki skipped graduation ceremonies May 21-22.

On Monday, June 6, she announced she would resign effective July 31.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette