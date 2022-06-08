SSU President Judy Sakaki to be paid $254,438 for new job in resignation deal amid sexual harassment and retaliation scandal
Outgoing Sonoma State University President Judy Sakaki will be paid $254,438 in a new yearlong administrative role before transitioning to a faculty post within the California State University system, according to a resignation agreement she reached with CSU amid a sexual harassment and retaliation scandal linked to her and her now-estranged husband.
The agreement, provided to The Press Democrat on Wednesday as part of a public records request, states that Sakaki is transitioning to a faculty job, though it does not specify her post or say where she will be working.
Settlement Agreement and Release.pdf
A resignation letter Sakaki sent to CSU as part of the agreement was dated May 23, two weeks before she publicly announced that she would step down.
The Press Democrat first reported on April 13 that California State University paid a $600,000 settlement in January to a former Sonoma State provost to resolve a retaliation claim related to sexual harassment complaints from several female university employees against Sakaki’s husband, education lobbyist Patrick McCallum.
In the wake of those revelations, university faculty, students and two state senators representing the North Bay called on Sakaki to resign. After weeks of cutting a low profile, skipping out on two major university events and declining interview requests, Sakaki announced Monday she would step down at the end of July, six years after she took the helm of the Rohnert Park campus.
Sakaki could not be reached for comment through Larry Kamer, Sakaki’s personal spokesman. Kamer referred a request for an interview with Sakaki to Sonoma State communications staff.
Robert Eyler, a spokesman for the university, said Sakaki is not granting interviews at this time.
Her salary going forward was calculated at the midpoint between her final president’s pay and the salary range for a full professor, the agreement states. Sakaki’s current annual pay is $324,052, plus $60,000 to cover housing costs, according to public records.
Under the terms of her agreement, her new salary is funded by the CSU Chancellor’s office on behalf of the system’s board of trustees. The transition period will be for one year, beginning Aug. 1. It was granted to her as part of the California State University’s executive transition program, which provides state university system executives and presidents a period of transition in order to assume other identified state university system jobs.
To be eligible, executives are required to have served five years in an executive position at the system; be in good standing at the commencement of the program; have previously identified a position in the system to return to upon completion of the transitional program; and not accepted non-state university system employment.
The 23-campus California State University system is the nation’s largest four-year public university system.
Sakaki, 69, has worked in higher education, including administrative roles for the CSU system and the University of California, for four decades. She is the first Japanese American woman to lead a four-year university in the nation.
Under the terms of her resignation, Sakaki will be awarded the title of president emeritus upon her resignation; her resignation is irrevocable; and she agreed to support the CSU chancellor and Sonoma State’s interim president as requested.
According to the agreement, Sakaki must participate and “fully cooperate in any and all investigations, depositions, hearings trials or other legal or administrative proceedings related to her role as President of Sonoma State University.”
Columnist Marisa Endicott contributed to this story.
