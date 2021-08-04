SSU reports 2 new COVID-19 cases as fall term approaches

Sonoma State University reported two more cases of COVID-19 on campus last week but, because exposure was limited, campus officials said no buildings had to be closed.

The most recent cases, which were made public on Friday, are the third and fourth infections reported among campus community members during the summer, according to notifications sent out since the spring term ended in June.

The efficacy of SSU’s safety protocols are about to become even more critical, however, as thousands of students are expected to return to campus for the start of fall term on Aug. 18.

But school officials feel more excitement than trepidation, according to Julia Gonzalez, assistant vice president for Strategic Communications at SSU.

“We’re anxious to get back to campus,” she said Tuesday. “To see the students, see the campus come to life again.”

Of the nearly 7,400 students enrolled for the fall term, about 4,800 are expected to be present on campus — approximately 65%. While not equal to pre-pandemic levels, it will be the largest number of students on campus since the onset in March 2020.

The first of around 2,000 students moved into Sonoma State’s residence halls last weekend, Gonzalez said, and another wave, mostly athletes and international students, will arrive next weekend. The bulk of the students will move in during Aug. 15 and 16.

A variety of safety protocols are in place to mitigate the risk of infection spread.

SSU students, staff and faculty, per an announcement made by California State University Chancellor Joseph I. Castro last week, will be required to present proof of vaccination or else submit to weekly virus testing.

Many have already begun to upload their proof of vaccinations, Gonzalez said, and the university is keeping with the systemwide deadline of Sept 30 to do so.

All students, staff and faculty are required to complete the daily wellness screening online. Masking will continue to be required indoors.

School officials also ask anyone coming to campus to report COVID-19 exposure or symptoms, even if vaccinated.

Sonoma State reported 20 COVID-19 cases among community members between 2020 and May 26, according to the New York Times’ national tool tracking infections at colleges and universities.

The four summer cases would bring that total up to 24, still one of the lowest rates among California universities.

“We attribute that to both the protocols that we have in place and also robust reporting,” Gonzalez said.

When a COVID-19 case is confirmed, the COVID Monitoring Team determines which people needed to be contacted by using university records to figure out who had been in the relevant buildings and areas, and when. In the instance of the two recent cases, all contact tracing had been completed by the time the broader campus was notified.

Some on-campus housing will still be used for students to quarantine after testing positive.

The Student Health Center will also provide vaccines and testing to students on an ongoing basis, including a rapid test and vaccine clinic on the biggest move-in date, Gonzalez said.

