Sonoma State University has long sought to raise its profile amid chronically low enrollment and lack of firm identity.

That happened this week, but not how the school may have wanted.

Wednesday’s announcement that SSU President Mike Lee had been placed on leave, and the controversial email he sent out resulting in the suspension, is now reverberating locally and internationally.

The story has been picked up by the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, The Times of Israel, Al Jazeera and Politico, in addition to numerous other outlets.

Lee’s email to students and faculty Tuesday night laid out steps the university intended to take, in response to demands made by students and community members who’d been camped on the school’s Person Lawn since April 26, protesting the Israel-Hamas war.

That email was sent without approval from Lee’s higher-ups in the California State University system, according to a Wednesday statement from CSU Chancellor Mildred García.

“On Tuesday evening, Sonoma State University President Mike Lee sent a campuswide message concerning an agreement with campus protesters. That message was sent without the appropriate approvals ... because of this insubordination and consequences it has brought upon the system, President Lee has been placed on administrative leave,” she wrote.

Among the four “points of agreement” Lee described in his Tuesday memo was for the school to disclose university vendor contracts and seek “divestment strategies.” In another section, under the heading “Academic Boycott,” he detailed how the school will not pursue formal collaborations that are “sponsored by, or represent, the Israeli state academic and research institutions.”

California Senate President pro Tempore Mike McGuire voiced support for the CSU chancellor’s response in a statement Thursday.

“This is deeply unfortunate and an irresponsible move by Mr. Lee,” he said. “No cause justifies making students at CSU — or anyone in California — feel marginalized or unsafe. Sonoma State, and all of our college campuses, need to be a place where all faiths and students of all backgrounds feel respected and welcome.”

One SSU alum, Adam, had a different reaction. He said he was “appalled by the decision” to put Lee on leave. “It shows how hard the Zionist lobby works to silence dissenting voices,” he said. He noted that Jewish people have often been at the forefront of the “Free Palestine” efforts.

Adam, who is Palestinian, did not want to share his last name for fear of retribution for his family back home.

“I’m ashamed to have ever been associated with the CSU system, especially when there are so many Palestinian students and alumni.”

It was with Lee’s message, he said, that “for once, they’re made to feel like they had a safe place, but (CSU) cares more about maintaining the status quo.”

Amid the flurry of news, Jewish leaders from across Sonoma County took part in an emergency Zoom meeting Wednesday.

“The Jewish community is not monolithic,” said Rabbi George Gittleman of Congregation Shomrei Torah in Santa Rosa. “But we were united in our (opposition) to the letter.”

“It’s as if there was no attempt” on the part SSU “to reach out to the Jewish community, to the Jewish students, Jewish professors. It was as if we didn’t exist.”

One SSU professor, who asked not to be identified for fear of reprisal, said Lee had signed off on the protesters’ demands in order to avoid further disruption at Saturday’s commencement, which would lead to negative publicity.

“Now in one fell swoop, they’ve put the school on the map, and not in a way anyone wants,” they said.

But Sonoma County Jewish Voice for Peace, the local arm of the international progressive Jewish anti-Zionist organization, signaled strong support for Lee in a statement Thursday, applauding “his efforts in trying to create a campus culture at SSU that is more closely aligned with its stated ethics, and for listening carefully to the concerns of his students.”

The group called for Lee’s immediate reinstatement.

“If presidents are to be effective leaders of their respective institutions, they need to have the autonomy to be able to make tough decisions to do what is right for their campus without fear of reprisal from the overall CSU system. This disciplinary action sets a dangerous precedent for all campus leaders moving forward.”

Professors respond

Among four SSU professors who spoke to The Press Democrat on Thursday, reaction ranged widely, from gratification that Lee had been disciplined for his actions to qualified sadness over his suspension to emotions bordering on anger.