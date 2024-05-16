‘Dangerous precedent’: SSU president’s agreement, then ouster, sparks local, global controversy

Sonoma State University has long sought to raise its profile amid chronically low enrollment and lack of firm identity.

That happened this week, but not how the school may have wanted.

Wednesday’s announcement that SSU President Mike Lee had been placed on leave, and the controversial email he sent out resulting in the suspension, is now reverberating locally and internationally.

The story has been picked up by the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, The Times of Israel, Al Jazeera and Politico, in addition to numerous other outlets.

Lee’s email to students and faculty Tuesday night laid out steps the university intended to take, in response to demands made by students and community members who’d been camped on the school’s Person Lawn since April 26, protesting the Israel-Hamas war.

That email was sent without approval from Lee’s higher-ups in the California State University system, according to a Wednesday statement from CSU Chancellor Mildred García.

“On Tuesday evening, Sonoma State University President Mike Lee sent a campuswide message concerning an agreement with campus protesters. That message was sent without the appropriate approvals ... because of this insubordination and consequences it has brought upon the system, President Lee has been placed on administrative leave,” she wrote.

Among the four “points of agreement” Lee described in his Tuesday memo was for the school to disclose university vendor contracts and seek “divestment strategies.” In another section, under the heading “Academic Boycott,” he detailed how the school will not pursue formal collaborations that are “sponsored by, or represent, the Israeli state academic and research institutions.”

California Senate President pro Tempore Mike McGuire voiced support for the CSU chancellor’s response in a statement Thursday.

“This is deeply unfortunate and an irresponsible move by Mr. Lee,” he said. “No cause justifies making students at CSU — or anyone in California — feel marginalized or unsafe. Sonoma State, and all of our college campuses, need to be a place where all faiths and students of all backgrounds feel respected and welcome.”

One SSU alum, Adam, had a different reaction. He said he was “appalled by the decision” to put Lee on leave. “It shows how hard the Zionist lobby works to silence dissenting voices,” he said. He noted that Jewish people have often been at the forefront of the “Free Palestine” efforts.

Adam, who is Palestinian, did not want to share his last name for fear of retribution for his family back home.

“I’m ashamed to have ever been associated with the CSU system, especially when there are so many Palestinian students and alumni.”

It was with Lee’s message, he said, that “for once, they’re made to feel like they had a safe place, but (CSU) cares more about maintaining the status quo.”

Amid the flurry of news, Jewish leaders from across Sonoma County took part in an emergency Zoom meeting Wednesday.

“The Jewish community is not monolithic,” said Rabbi George Gittleman of Congregation Shomrei Torah in Santa Rosa. “But we were united in our (opposition) to the letter.”

“It’s as if there was no attempt” on the part SSU “to reach out to the Jewish community, to the Jewish students, Jewish professors. It was as if we didn’t exist.”

One SSU professor, who asked not to be identified for fear of reprisal, said Lee had signed off on the protesters’ demands in order to avoid further disruption at Saturday’s commencement, which would lead to negative publicity.

“Now in one fell swoop, they’ve put the school on the map, and not in a way anyone wants,” they said.

But Sonoma County Jewish Voice for Peace, the local arm of the international progressive Jewish anti-Zionist organization, signaled strong support for Lee in a statement Thursday, applauding “his efforts in trying to create a campus culture at SSU that is more closely aligned with its stated ethics, and for listening carefully to the concerns of his students.”

The group called for Lee’s immediate reinstatement.

“If presidents are to be effective leaders of their respective institutions, they need to have the autonomy to be able to make tough decisions to do what is right for their campus without fear of reprisal from the overall CSU system. This disciplinary action sets a dangerous precedent for all campus leaders moving forward.”

Professors respond

Among four SSU professors who spoke to The Press Democrat on Thursday, reaction ranged widely, from gratification that Lee had been disciplined for his actions to qualified sadness over his suspension to emotions bordering on anger.

The decision to place Lee on leave was “an overreach and overreaction,” said professor Lauren Morimoto, chair of SSU’s kinesiology department, a half hour before Thursday’s meeting of the Academic Senate, where she introduced a resolution titled “Reinstatement of President Mike Lee in light of Chancellor overreach.”

The resolution, largely symbolic, passed, 13-18.

Rising to Lee’s defense, Morimoto pointed out “he was one of the few campus presidents, nationwide, who actually met with students, listened to them and negotiated with them over conversations.”

She praised Lee’s refusal to bring in police to clear the encampment on Person Lawn.

Morimoto agreed the content of Lee’s controversial email “is important,” and that some of its provisions “were not going to be doable, obviously.” But the punishment meted out from CSU headquarters in Long Beach, in her view, was not in proportion to any offense Lee might have committed.

The suspension came down swiftly, less than 24 hours after Lee sent his now-infamous email.

To Morimoto and others, that seemed rash and hasty.

“You know how we are,” she said, referring to academia, “we move at the speed of sloths.”

García’s decision “is shortsighted,” she said, “and I don’t know what’s driving it.”

García appointed Nathan Evans, a deputy vice chancellor of academic and student affairs in the CSU system, to step in as Lee’s replacement. He’d been based in Long Beach.

The CSU Chancellor’s Office did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.

He’s the university’s third acting president in less than two years. Lee’s predecessor, Judy Sakaki, resigned July 31, 2022, amid a sexual harassment and retaliation scandal.

That turnover “is rough on the students, on the campus, on everybody,” Morimoto said.

Another professor, who chose not to be named to avoid professional repercussions, on Thursday described Lee’s suspension as “drastic.”

The latest upheaval in Salazar Hall comes at the tail end of an 18-month, morale-sapping “academic reorganization” in response to low enrollment.

This latest drama, “after a very dispiriting year and a half,” said the professor, “is taking things to a new level of absurdity and weirdness.”

Stephen Bittner, chair of the Sonoma State history department and director of its Center for the Study of the Holocaust and Genocide, was especially offended by language in the agreement calling for an academic boycott of Israel – a condition he described Wednesday as “atrocious and morally reprehensible.”

In the wake of Lee’s removal, Bittner said, “I have no shortage of sympathy for Palestinians. My issue is what happened here at Sonoma State. I think right now we’re all waiting for a clear indication from the administration about whether the deal that Mike Lee struck with the protesters is dead in the water.”

SSU spokesperson Jeff Keating said in an email to The Press Democrat on Thursday he had no new information on that topic.

Bittner believes SSU should “be brave” when it comes to the possibility of commencement protests.

“My daughter just graduated from University of Michigan, and her graduation was disrupted. And you know, it wasn’t such a big deal. It was quickly taken care of, it was peaceful.

“I feel like there’s a lot of cowardice here on campus.”

An attempt to reach Lee on Thursday was unsuccessful.

Luis Vega, a longtime academic adviser at SSU, shared his belief that Lee had been mistaken to place too much faith in “senior administrators” who had a large hand in composing the agreement with protesters.

“They need to be held accountable, too,” Vega said.

An SSU protest organizer said the group plans to release a statement on the fallout from the agreement.

In Instagram posts, the Faculty and Staff for Justice in Palestine group at SSU — different than the student-led group — called the chancellor’s decision “an obvious attempt to suppress the student movement.”

“As always we hold the CSU administration accountable for these continued attacks on academic freedom and greater justice,” a post says.

After Lee was placed on leave, the California Legislative Jewish Caucus released a statement late Wednesday applauding “Chancellor García​ and the California State University Board of Trustees for taking immediate action rejecting the decision by former President Lee to boycott Israel.”

The statement went on to call Lee “unfit to lead” and said the caucus looked forward to working with the chancellor and trustees “to pursue a different path that will promote learning, respectful dialogue, mutual respect, inclusivity, and peace.”

The agreement aligned the university with a boycott and divestment movement centered on “destroying the Israeli economy, home to seven million Jews,” Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, who co-chairs the California Legislative Jewish Caucus, told The Press Democrat on Thursday.

Prior to Lee being placed on leave Wednesday, Wiener blasted the agreement on social media.

The academic boycott in particular, “is so beyond the pale.” Wiener told a reporter. “To so cavalierly participate in a broad academic boycott, it’s not OK, and I’m grateful that the CSU put a stop to this.”

Agreements made at other universities recently also raise concerns, he said.

“While less direct, they too are “setting in process a movement towards boycotting Israel and trying to undermine the Israeli economy.” SSU just “said the quiet part out loud.” Wiener said.

Instead, on social media, the school’s pro-Palestinian faculty group framed student protesters’ potentially short-lived victory as setting “a powerful precedent by illustrating that CSU students, faculty, staff and administration do not have to be complicit in genocide.”

Several universities, including UC Riverside, UC Berkeley, CSU Sacramento and most recently San Francisco State University, have reached varying agreements with student protesters.

