SSU students say graphic content, discrimination forced them out of professor’s class

KAYLEE TORNAY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 13, 2021, 7:56PM
Olyvia Schaefer logged on for the first day of her Contemporary Hindi Cinema class at Sonoma State University in January feeling a mixture of excitement and trepidation.

The junior was enthusiastic about what she might learn in a course focused on “new forms of Hindi-language cinema” from the past decade, including “related cultural developments taking place in India, and how such developments have been represented in these recent films,” according to her syllabus.

Her hesitation, though, was tied to the course’s professor: Ajay Gehlawat, a faculty member in the university’s Hutchins School of Liberal Studies. Schaefer had taken one of his classes in spring 2020, and worried she would again experience what she had previously felt was biased treatment against her and other female students.

“I was uncomfortable the whole time,” Schaefer said. “If people he didn’t really like would talk, he would dismiss what they say and change the conversation.”

But if tension between Gehlawat and his female students was simmering last year, it reached a boil this semester: Schaefer, along with a reported 10 other female students in two of Gehlawat’s classes, transferred out after only a few weeks, citing a hostile environment and repeated exposure through assignments to content that was graphically violent and sexual in nature.

In the weeks since, several of the students have filed complaints against Gehlawat that cite Title IX, the federal civil rights law prohibiting sex-based discrimination in education. They have called for the university to take steps to protect students.

“It feels like they’re not supporting us, which they should,” Schaefer said in an interview this week. Thursday, she texted: “They basically have policies to protect the teachers but are not following the policies to protect the students.”

Julia Gonzalez, spokeswoman for the university, said staff privacy rules prevented her from confirming whether a Title IX investigation into Gehlawat is underway. Gehlawat did not respond to three requests from The Press Democrat for an interview over the course of nine days.

Ajay Gehlawat is a professor in Sonoma State University's Hutchins School of Liberal Studies. (Sonoma State University)
Schaefer and another classmate, Clara George, spoke with The Press Democrat over several weeks on behalf of the group of students, who all transferred into a new class led by another professor and who have mostly opted to remain anonymous.

George and Schaefer, though, have spoken out publicly through a letter sent to campus community members, an article in the Sonoma State Star student newspaper, and most recently, an online petition seeking support for Gehlawat’s dismissal.

“At this point, we’ve heard from so many people about difficult situations and discrimination from this professor that I feel that he should be removed from teaching at Sonoma State,” George said in an interview. “Or at the very least, there should be more strict guidelines put into place for his classroom environment.”

George and Schaefer are among at least three students who say they have filed Title IX complaints with the school’s Office for the Prevention of Discrimination and Harassment. The students allege harassment and retaliation, related to the effects of their assignments on their mental health, and gender-based discrimination that they say affected their academic performance in Gehlawat’s classes.

“Whenever I would try to speak up about the issues we were talking about in class ... my opinion would be blatantly ignored, or he would speak over me to acknowledge a male in the class,” George said. She had been enrolled this semester in a class called Feminism in Film, she said, but “most of the content we were talking about wasn’t about what I had learned feminism to be.”

Instead, she said, Gehlawat led discussions centered on themes of violence and sexuality.

“Sexualization of the women, what their bodies looked like, what they meant as objects to the men in the film,” she said.

George said she experienced symptoms in line with post-traumatic stress disorder after watching the films on her own and sitting in Zoom lecture as her professor played back sometimes graphic scenes during class discussions.

“I guess you could say it felt like an abuse of power to the point where you weren’t able to leave the room because you were supposed to have your cameras on,” she said.

Schaefer, who was enrolled in the Hindi Cinema course, said the documentary film “India’s Daughter,” about a brutal gang rape and murder of a Delhi woman, seemed to be the breaking point for many students in her class. The film, aired worldwide by the BBC but banned in India, recounts an incident that made international news and sparked mass protests and social reflection on institutionalized misogyny.

“None of us watched the whole thing,” she said.

Schaefer and George said they have received a couple of responses from Title IX officials at the school, but they’re unsure of where their complaints stand.

“They’re not telling us if anything’s going to happen, or when it’s going to happen,” Schaefer said. “They don’t reach out to us unless we reach out to them.”

Gehlawat is still teaching courses and maintains his position in the Academic Senate.

He has not responded publicly to specific allegations by his former students. Records from the Academic Senate, however, show that Gehlawat was involved with actions the senate took this spring to push back against interference or new requirements in the classrooms.

Two subcommittees, including the Academic Freedom Subcommittee, chaired by Gehlawat, produced a resolution that initially was endorsed but later dropped by the full Academic Senate this semester. It decried the notion of removing “sensitive content” from classes and declared the classroom to be “not the appropriate venue to treat PTSD or trauma.”

Although students have said that such mental and emotional effects were among their reasons for leaving Gehlawat’s classes this semester, they largely have not pushed for outright removal of the content. Instead, both Gehlawat’s former students and the Associated Students at Sonoma State University, which became aware of the exodus from Gehlawat’s classes this semester, have asked for mandatory “trigger warnings.”

The warnings “acknowledge the possibility students may be adversely impacted by some material, allowing students to make informed decisions about whether a course is a good match for their learning needs and about whether they should seek appropriate accommodations,” according to a statement from the university’s counseling and disability services department, made after the Academic Senate’s adoption of the resolution.

After pushback from administrators and students, the Academic Senate then revisited its vote and reversed its endorsement of the resolution in early May.

The student government first pushed in 2017 for trigger warnings, said Noelia Brambila, executive vice president of the Associated Students group. So far, SSU faculty have resisted mandating them.

“We do have some good faculty, but there is a lot of faculty who kind of abuse their academic freedom,” she said. “It’s also a bigger issue than the situation with (Gehlawat).”

The Press Democrat sent questions Thursday through Gonzalez to the executive vice president for academic affairs, asking about what possible resources the students have to pursue if they feel traumatized by class content, as well as any other response planned by the school. An interview was also requested with the Title IX officer. School officials did not respond by deadline.

More students and alumni, meanwhile, have weighed in via the online petition about their own experiences in Gehlawat’s classroom. Nearly 700 people had signed it as of Thursday evening, with many leaving comments about their reason for supporting the petition.

“When male students would ask questions they were welcomed with open arms, but it was as if women didn’t exist,” a person named Madison Hayes said.

“His class was the only class I have ever failed as a student in college as well as grade school,” Ariella Tiber wrote. “To this day I believed I failed his class partially because I am female.”

Schaefer said she was both saddened and encouraged by the responses from the community. She called the lack of direct response from university officials “disheartening.”

She said that she and other students aren’t out for revenge. Rather, Schaefer wants to know that students have power to assert themselves if they feel unsafe in a classroom, without having to switch classes the way she did this year.

“We want this to go somewhere,” she said. “This has happened for a while.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.

