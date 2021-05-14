SSU students say graphic content, discrimination forced them out of professor’s class

Olyvia Schaefer logged on for the first day of her Contemporary Hindi Cinema class at Sonoma State University in January feeling a mixture of excitement and trepidation.

The junior was enthusiastic about what she might learn in a course focused on “new forms of Hindi-language cinema” from the past decade, including “related cultural developments taking place in India, and how such developments have been represented in these recent films,” according to her syllabus.

Her hesitation, though, was tied to the course’s professor: Ajay Gehlawat, a faculty member in the university’s Hutchins School of Liberal Studies. Schaefer had taken one of his classes in spring 2020, and worried she would again experience what she had previously felt was biased treatment against her and other female students.

“I was uncomfortable the whole time,” Schaefer said. “If people he didn’t really like would talk, he would dismiss what they say and change the conversation.”

But if tension between Gehlawat and his female students was simmering last year, it reached a boil this semester: Schaefer, along with a reported 10 other female students in two of Gehlawat’s classes, transferred out after only a few weeks, citing a hostile environment and repeated exposure through assignments to content that was graphically violent and sexual in nature.

In the weeks since, several of the students have filed complaints against Gehlawat that cite Title IX, the federal civil rights law prohibiting sex-based discrimination in education. They have called for the university to take steps to protect students.

“It feels like they’re not supporting us, which they should,” Schaefer said in an interview this week. Thursday, she texted: “They basically have policies to protect the teachers but are not following the policies to protect the students.”

Julia Gonzalez, spokeswoman for the university, said staff privacy rules prevented her from confirming whether a Title IX investigation into Gehlawat is underway. Gehlawat did not respond to three requests from The Press Democrat for an interview over the course of nine days.

Ajay Gehlawat is a professor in Sonoma State University's Hutchins School of Liberal Studies. (Sonoma State University)

Schaefer and another classmate, Clara George, spoke with The Press Democrat over several weeks on behalf of the group of students, who all transferred into a new class led by another professor and who have mostly opted to remain anonymous.

George and Schaefer, though, have spoken out publicly through a letter sent to campus community members, an article in the Sonoma State Star student newspaper, and most recently, an online petition seeking support for Gehlawat’s dismissal.

“At this point, we’ve heard from so many people about difficult situations and discrimination from this professor that I feel that he should be removed from teaching at Sonoma State,” George said in an interview. “Or at the very least, there should be more strict guidelines put into place for his classroom environment.”

George and Schaefer are among at least three students who say they have filed Title IX complaints with the school’s Office for the Prevention of Discrimination and Harassment. The students allege harassment and retaliation, related to the effects of their assignments on their mental health, and gender-based discrimination that they say affected their academic performance in Gehlawat’s classes.

“Whenever I would try to speak up about the issues we were talking about in class ... my opinion would be blatantly ignored, or he would speak over me to acknowledge a male in the class,” George said. She had been enrolled this semester in a class called Feminism in Film, she said, but “most of the content we were talking about wasn’t about what I had learned feminism to be.”

Instead, she said, Gehlawat led discussions centered on themes of violence and sexuality.

“Sexualization of the women, what their bodies looked like, what they meant as objects to the men in the film,” she said.

George said she experienced symptoms in line with post-traumatic stress disorder after watching the films on her own and sitting in Zoom lecture as her professor played back sometimes graphic scenes during class discussions.

“I guess you could say it felt like an abuse of power to the point where you weren’t able to leave the room because you were supposed to have your cameras on,” she said.

Schaefer, who was enrolled in the Hindi Cinema course, said the documentary film “India’s Daughter,” about a brutal gang rape and murder of a Delhi woman, seemed to be the breaking point for many students in her class. The film, aired worldwide by the BBC but banned in India, recounts an incident that made international news and sparked mass protests and social reflection on institutionalized misogyny.