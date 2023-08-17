While an investigation into discolored water coming out of some faucets in St. Helena continues, city officials said they are taking “emergency actions” to address the problem.

That’s according to a community alert Tuesday night sent by Andrew Bradley, assistant to the city manager.

The city continues to maintain there’s no reason to believe the water isn’t safe. But emergency actions will “expediate the procurement of equipment that will allow the City to urgently address the water treatment plant,” the alert says.

The St. Helena City Council will be asked to produce findings supporting the emergency and ratify the city manager’s actions during its next meeting, Aug. 22, according to the alert.

The discoloration appears to be caused by accumulated buildup of sediment — iron and rust — and minerals at the city’s water treatment plant, the alert says.

Discoloration typically appears when there’s an increase in water demand, which dislodges the materials from the water system, according to the alert.

“While our water system has experienced several issues in the last couple of decades, last year’s pipe failures and the current water discoloration indicate the precarious state of the system,” Bradley wrote. “Although the system will be receiving significant investment over the next few years, the work required for this remediation was not on the City’s list of planned upgrades.”