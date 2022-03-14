Santa Rosa runners get festive for return of St. Patrick’s Day race

“5, 4, 3, 2, 1 ... !” an announcer counted down just before noon Sunday at the Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa, as hundreds of people, dressed in various forms of running gear, leaned forward in anticipation.

At the cracking report of a starter pistol, more than 600 hundred walkers, joggers and runners of various abilities and ages took off across the starting line and made a beeline for the finish at Juilliard Park.

So began the 2022 St. Patrick’s Day 5K race, hosted by Fleet Feet, a nationwide running shoe and clothing retailer with a store in downtown Santa Rosa.

Sunday was the first time the race had been run since 2019. It was canceled the previous two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Participants were encouraged to wear festive, vibrant colors to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, which is Thursday.

Even amid the dozens of St. Patrick’s Day hats and bouncing, sparkly headbands, Dawn Leitz was hard to miss.

Decked out in green sequins and a poofy tutu, the 64-year-old Cloverdale resident — now in her fourth year of racing — was not going to be outdone.

“We love dressing up for these things, it’s one of my favorite parts about it,” she said. “We’re so happy to be out.”

One Santa Rosa runner, who was jogging in place five minutes before the race began, said Sunday’s event was particularly special for her since it was the first 5K she’d run in in four years.

“It feels good to be back with friends,” said Thea McDonald-Abbott, 44. “It’s great seeing everyone together again.”

After the race, scores of people celebrated at Old Courthouse Square with drinks, a costume contest, sponsor giveaways and music.

Besides the St. Patrick’s Day 5K, Fleet Feet, which began holding races in Santa Rosa in 1997, hosts community group runs and holds fundraisers for local charities and organizations across the country.

Sunday’s race proceeds will be used to benefit the Santa Rosa Recreation & Parks Scholarship Fund, which offsets the cost of swim lessons, summer camp and other recreation programs for Santa Rosa families, children and seniors in need.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.