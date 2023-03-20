Petaluma police on Monday announced the results of two DUI checkpoints conducted Friday night during St. Patrick’s Day celebrations – and of the 324 vehicles screened, 10 arrests or citations were made, including four people arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Six other drivers were cited or arrested for driving without a valid license, police said.

The checkpoints were located on E. Washington Street near Parkland Way and Executive Drive between 7 and 9:30 p.m., and off Petaluma Boulevard South near Highway 101 between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Police said most drivers screened that evening were cooperative and appreciative of officers’ efforts in deterring drunken driving.

Although the exact locations of the checkpoints were not disclosed in advance, police did warn the public that DUI checkpoints would be conducted that night in Petaluma to curb drunken driving.

Authorities say checkpoints help prevent deaths and injuries due to driving under the influence by prompting people to plan ahead before going out to drink.

Emma Molloy is an intern for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at emma.molloy@pressdemocrat.com.