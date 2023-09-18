Following the sudden and controversial departure of St. Vincent de Paul High School’s principal last month, the school has found a new interim principal in math teacher Tony Greco.

Greco, a teacher, tennis coach and school administrator, will serve as the Catholic school’s leader in place of former Principal Patrick Daly, according to an email sent out last Wednesday to school families.

Greco "brings 32 years of experience in Catholic education, a strong commitment to our school's mission and values, and a proven track record of leadership,“ the email stated.

Daly’s departure from the school of nearly 200 students was announced the evening of Aug. 27, prompting a school walkout by students and staff the next morning.

About a week later, school pastor and president the Rev. William Donahue alleged that “unauthorized charges” of at least $100,000 had been made to a school credit card issued to Daly. Donahue – who appointed himself interim principal until a new one could be found – has not elaborated on those allegations since then.

Daly denied misusing school funds, saying that “the truth will ultimately come out.” Petaluma police say they are investigating the allegation.

Messages sent this week to high school leadership seeking comment were not returned.

The email announcing Greco’s new role included a statement from him in which he said, “My goal is to be a positive and caring leader who appreciates the Mustang tradition of faith, service and academic excellence.”

The Diocese of Santa Rosa, which filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in March, oversees the Catholic high school, its partner school St. Vincent de Paul Elementary School, and St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, all of Petaluma.

