St. Vincent de Paul High School closes Petaluma campus after students get messages referencing school shooting

St. Vincent de Paul High School in Petaluma canceled school Thursday after two students reported they received a social media post containing images of guns and references to a school shooting.

The messages came from an unknown account that has since been deactivated.

At approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday, the Petaluma Police Department got a call from the high school informing them of the messages and the administration’s decision to cancel school the following day.

According to a notification from Petaluma police, the social media posts did not reference any schools of location in Petaluma.

Petaluma City Schools sent out a notification to parents in the district informing them of the situation, but officials did not cancel classes for their students.

“At this time, we have not received any reports from Petaluma City School students regarding such images or messages. Out of an abundance of caution, we have been in communication with the Petaluma Police Department, who advised us that there is no threat to Petaluma City Schools,” Superintendent Matthew Harris wrote in a Parent Square post.

According to a message from the police department, local police are collaborating with administrators from St. Vincent and other school districts in Petaluma.

This story will be updated.

