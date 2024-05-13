The new governing board for St. Vincent de Paul College Prep announced it will take over a month before initially planned after raising hundreds of thousands of dollars to facilitate the transition to independence.

St. Vincent, Petaluma’s lone Catholic high school, is currently administered by the St. Vincent de Paul Catholic parish, which was scheduled to cede administration on July 1. However, the independent school board will now take over before the end of the school year on June 1, said interim board member and parent Lisa Lichty.

“The new entity has been bridging the gap in operational costs for some time, for months,” she said. So much so that “in June, we would pretty much be covering all expenses. But up until this point, it’s been a shared responsibility.”

The transition announcement came after a “founder’s dinner” event at Hotel Petaluma in late April raised over $300,000, said Gina Jacquez, the school’s director of advancement.

“The dollar amount definitely helps to show … how our community is supportive of St. Vincent’s staying in (Petaluma),” Lichty said.

This transition comes amid a tumultuous school year. In August, school leadership abruptly fired principal Patrick Daly, who had been in the role for seven years. Parish priest, the Rev. William Donahue, later announced that a credit card assigned to the former principal had over $100,000 in unauthorized charges.

Daly since filed a lawsuit against the school, leadership, the parish and the Diocese of Santa Rosa (which oversees Catholic entities over much of northern California) seeking a jury trial and damages for wrongful termination, defamation and other charges.

In February, school administrators announced that the school was at a financial “breaking point” because of depleted reserves and issued an appeal to raise half a million dollars to facilitate the transition. Leadership had been aware of the deficit at the start of the school year, they said.

In early March, the school issued layoff notices as part of a “procedural step” to facilitate the transition, which was a legal requirement not tied to fundraising efforts.

Leaders from the new entity had set the $500,000 fundraising goal date of March 30, however the deadline passed and there was no indication of closure at the time other than the legal notices issued earlier that month.

The recent fundraising “absolutely” puts the new school entity in a better financial standing and “builds the confidence” for those who want to support and have been watching from the sidelines, Lichty said.

The school will continue to host fundraisers to support its long term financial stability, she said. She previously told the Argus-Courier that the school’s families are familiar with ongoing fundraising efforts, which have been a “critical part of the business structure each year.”

Though the new entity will take over June 1, the interim board is still set to elect its permanent board on July 1, Lichty said.

In mid-April, the school hired Mike Casper as its next principal. Last week leaders announced that Nick Iacopi will be the school’s next head varsity men’s basketball coach.

The school will remain Catholic with the bishop’s blessing, however the Rev. William Donahue will no longer be the school’s faith leader. The school hopes to maintain its ties with St. Vincent de Paul Elementary School in Petaluma, and the two schools will continue to share staff, she said.

Kerry Pedersen, director of admissions and marketing, alumna and parent is “relieved, proud, impressed” by what’s been accomplished over the last school year and families are confident in the new leadership, she said.

“We have more students enrolled for the fall than we did at this point last year,” she said.

Because the new entity was doing well in taking over leadership, the transition made sense.

“We're really, really excited about just the momentum and being able to move forward quicker to be able to start that foundation building for the future … this has been such a long time coming,” Lichty said.

