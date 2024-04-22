Police: 16-year-old girl stabbed multiple times in Healdsburg

A 16-year-old Healdsburg girl was hospitalized Sunday with multiple stab wounds, police said.

Healdsburg police responded about 10:30 p.m. to a stabbing reported on the Foss Creek Pathway near the Carson Warner Memorial Skatepark, Police Chief Matt Jenkins said Monday.

First responders found the teenage girl conscious and talking but with multiple injuries. She was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

Her injuries were non-life threatening, officials said.

Jenkins did not have an update on her condition as of about 9 a.m. Monday.

Authorities have not yet identified a suspect. Not much is yet known about what led to the stabbing, Jenkins said.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is encouraged to call Healdsburg Police Department at 707-431-3377.

