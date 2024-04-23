A second teenager was stabbed Sunday night in Healdsburg during a fight that police initially said left one injured, police said Tuesday.

One of the boys called police about 10:30 p.m. reporting that he had been stabbed and was on the Foss Creek Pathway near Carson Warner Memorial Skatepark, according to a Healdsburg Police Department news release.

He told police that he and some acquaintances got into a fight with people they didn’t know and he was injured.

Officers found the 16-year-old boy conscious and talking but had stab wounds on his back. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital, the release said.

Investigators later learned a 17-year-old boy was also involved in the fight. He had been stabbed and admitted to a hospital.

Both teenagers had serious but non-life-threatening injuries, the release said.

Police are continuing to look into the stabbing and the fight that led to it but said the “victim’s lack of cooperation has hindered the investigation.”

The agency did not mention if investigators have identified a suspect or suspects.

The Healdsburg Police Department is encouraging anyone who may have information call the agency at 707-431-3377 or send a tip to crimetips@healdsburg.gov.

