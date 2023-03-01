Staff, parents say Windsor principal’s positivity radiates to everyone

Students and staff at Windsor’s Mattie Washburn Elementary School have been singing the praises of their principal, Dr. Susan Yakich, for over a year. But the humble teacher waves away those accolades, saying, “it’s the people that I surround myself with, that make it so.”

The educator, originally from Ohio, graduated with a bachelor's degree from Cleveland State University. After graduation, she moved to California and got busy immersing herself in education programs. She has a master's degree from Cal State Fullerton, a math specialist certificate from Cal State Dominguez Hills, science certificate from Cal State Los Angeles and a Reading Recovery Certificate from Cal State San Bernardino. Shortly thereafter she received a doctorate from the USC Rossier School of Education.

This week, schools nationwide centered curriculum around Read Across America, which is an annual event that was celebrated on March 2, and honors the birthday of children's author Dr. Seuss. It is a reading challenge that was created by the National Education Association in 1997 to promote literacy and encourage children to read. On March 8, International Women’s Day will be observed by women across the world. It’s all a perfect tie-in to the work Yakich is doing in Windsor.

“I don’t know how she does it. She runs circles around all of us. ‘The Energizer Bunny’ is the perfect description for her,” said Mariya Cree, a school counselor for social and emotional learning at Mattie Washburn Elementary School. “I’ve never seen an administrator work like this in my 25 years of experience, and I believe I wouldn’t see another one if I were to work another 25 years in schools.”

Cree has 25 years experience in the school system, first as a teacher and for the last four years as a counselor. She recognizes Yakich’s unique abilities and work ethic that make her an inspiring leader for staff, students and parents. She adds, Yakich’s advocacy for staff and teachers, and her interactions with students, are essential to the school’s positive attitude and its supportive environment for all.

“She sticks her neck out for us and pushes the district for more support and asks teachers and staff what they need and want. It takes guts and courage to do what she does for us,” said Cree. “She has high expectations and her positivity makes us rise to the occasion.”

Bringing students together

Yakich and Cree have been working together since 2021 to craft and run programs during and after school for students who are looking to get creative, connect with other students and do something outside of schoolwork.

One program received a high honor in 2022.

“Club Connect Friday” facilitates lunchtime activities for students to take part in innovative and artistic endeavors. Cree, who runs the program, said it’s a great way for students to connect with new peers, ones who they may not normally connect with on the playground. It brings students with diverse abilities together to participate in activities side-by-side.

Program activities can include molding clay, building blocks, painting and Legos.

In 2022, Club Connect Friday won the Award for Educational Innovation, formerly known as the Jack London Award for Educational Innovation, from Sonoma State University. The annual award celebrates good ideas, programs and the people who make them happen at North Bay schools.

“Not all kids integrate on the playground, and Club Connect is way for the kids to be together and meet the kids in other classrooms that like to do the same activities,” said Angel Frische, whose child attends the school. “They connect.”

Other programs at the elementary school include “Jaggy Leadership,” an after-school program for students one day a week, the “Sparkle Award” for school staff members and the monthly “Lunch with the Principal.”

Jaggy Leadership was introduced at Mattie Washburn Elementary School by two first grade teachers during the 2021-2022 school year. Now, Cree leads this program, thanks to Yakich’s encouragement. All students are welcome into the Jaggy Leadership program and currently there are more than 90 students participating this year.

“Dr. Y is a good principal and I like that she came up with Jaggy Leadership so kids can behave much more better,” said Hunter Frische, second grader at the elementary school who participates in Jaggy Leadership.

His mother, Angel Frische, volunteers with the Jaggy Leadership program and said she wanted to set a good example for Hunter, showing that volunteering means something.

Hunter said he likes the guest speakers who come to talk to the students. He said Bill Adams spoke about leadership and how it is a big part of his time in the Marines. Adams included a handout on leadership for the students to take home and talk over with their parents. Adams is also a member of the Board of Trustees of Windsor Unified School District.