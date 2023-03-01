Staff, parents say Windsor principal’s positivity radiates to everyone

Mattie Washburn Elementary School’s councilor said Principal Susan Yakich’s unique abilities and work ethic inspire staff, students and parents. She adds, Yakich’s advocacy for staff, teachers and students, are essential to the school’s supportive environment.|
ANN CARRANZA
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 1, 2023, 1:42PM
Students and staff at Windsor’s Mattie Washburn Elementary School have been singing the praises of their principal, Dr. Susan Yakich, for over a year. But the humble teacher waves away those accolades, saying, “it’s the people that I surround myself with, that make it so.”

The educator, originally from Ohio, graduated with a bachelor's degree from Cleveland State University. After graduation, she moved to California and got busy immersing herself in education programs. She has a master's degree from Cal State Fullerton, a math specialist certificate from Cal State Dominguez Hills, science certificate from Cal State Los Angeles and a Reading Recovery Certificate from Cal State San Bernardino. Shortly thereafter she received a doctorate from the USC Rossier School of Education.

This week, schools nationwide centered curriculum around Read Across America, which is an annual event that was celebrated on March 2, and honors the birthday of children's author Dr. Seuss. It is a reading challenge that was created by the National Education Association in 1997 to promote literacy and encourage children to read. On March 8, International Women’s Day will be observed by women across the world. It’s all a perfect tie-in to the work Yakich is doing in Windsor.

“I don’t know how she does it. She runs circles around all of us. ‘The Energizer Bunny’ is the perfect description for her,” said Mariya Cree, a school counselor for social and emotional learning at Mattie Washburn Elementary School. “I’ve never seen an administrator work like this in my 25 years of experience, and I believe I wouldn’t see another one if I were to work another 25 years in schools.”

Cree has 25 years experience in the school system, first as a teacher and for the last four years as a counselor. She recognizes Yakich’s unique abilities and work ethic that make her an inspiring leader for staff, students and parents. She adds, Yakich’s advocacy for staff and teachers, and her interactions with students, are essential to the school’s positive attitude and its supportive environment for all.

“She sticks her neck out for us and pushes the district for more support and asks teachers and staff what they need and want. It takes guts and courage to do what she does for us,” said Cree. “She has high expectations and her positivity makes us rise to the occasion.”

Bringing students together

Yakich and Cree have been working together since 2021 to craft and run programs during and after school for students who are looking to get creative, connect with other students and do something outside of schoolwork.

One program received a high honor in 2022.

“Club Connect Friday” facilitates lunchtime activities for students to take part in innovative and artistic endeavors. Cree, who runs the program, said it’s a great way for students to connect with new peers, ones who they may not normally connect with on the playground. It brings students with diverse abilities together to participate in activities side-by-side.

Program activities can include molding clay, building blocks, painting and Legos.

In 2022, Club Connect Friday won the Award for Educational Innovation, formerly known as the Jack London Award for Educational Innovation, from Sonoma State University. The annual award celebrates good ideas, programs and the people who make them happen at North Bay schools.

“Not all kids integrate on the playground, and Club Connect is way for the kids to be together and meet the kids in other classrooms that like to do the same activities,” said Angel Frische, whose child attends the school. “They connect.”

Other programs at the elementary school include “Jaggy Leadership,” an after-school program for students one day a week, the “Sparkle Award” for school staff members and the monthly “Lunch with the Principal.”

Jaggy Leadership was introduced at Mattie Washburn Elementary School by two first grade teachers during the 2021-2022 school year. Now, Cree leads this program, thanks to Yakich’s encouragement. All students are welcome into the Jaggy Leadership program and currently there are more than 90 students participating this year.

“Dr. Y is a good principal and I like that she came up with Jaggy Leadership so kids can behave much more better,” said Hunter Frische, second grader at the elementary school who participates in Jaggy Leadership.

His mother, Angel Frische, volunteers with the Jaggy Leadership program and said she wanted to set a good example for Hunter, showing that volunteering means something.

Hunter said he likes the guest speakers who come to talk to the students. He said Bill Adams spoke about leadership and how it is a big part of his time in the Marines. Adams included a handout on leadership for the students to take home and talk over with their parents. Adams is also a member of the Board of Trustees of Windsor Unified School District.

In addition to listening to community members talk about leadership, the Jaggy Leadership students create posters and make cards for holidays. During Christmastime, the group made cards for the Windsor Senior Recreation Center. For Valentine’s Day, they made posters for the school’s hardworking custodians, office staff and for Yakich.

“I met Dr. Y when she interviewed me for the instructional assistant job,” said Angel, who also is now an instructional assistant in a transitional kindergarteners classroom at the school. “She’s encouraging and always willing to listen. She’s a solution-oriented person with a can-do attitude.”

Angel added she sees how the programs are encouraging camaraderie among students.

Programs facilitate connection

All three women — Cree, Angel and Yakich — are in their second year at Mattie Washburn Elementary School. Yakich was an administrator in a number of Sonoma County schools, including nine years in the Sonoma Valley and several years in Cloverdale before moving to the Windsor elementary school.

Another program that is enthusiastically endorsed by the women is the Sparkle Award. The award was created for staff members to celebrate what their fellow teachers are doing.

“Everyone wants to get the award,” said Cree, who received a Sparkle Award last year.

Then there’s Character Assembly, a monthly award that recognizes six different traits — trustworthiness, caring, citizenship, responsibility, respect and fairness — among the students. Students are nominated by teachers and staff, and the three students from each grade (transitional kindergarten, first and second grades) who are chosen earn a spot at Lunch with the Principal each month. Each child receives a note from Yakich and photo to remember the lunchtime activity.

Yakich said the lunches offer connection and interesting conversations with the students. She said these child-led conversations can take unique directions. Last month, they talked around broken bones. Everyone at the table shared a story about which bones they had broken.

Students can earn extra kudos in a monetary way that’s school-approved. They can earn Jaggy Tickets during school hours for positive behavior, learning and character traits. The collected tickets can be redeemed at the Jaggy Store, which is open weekly at various times for the different grades. The ticket system has been around for a long time, but the implementation of the store was made by Yakich, who solicited donations from parents to fill the store with goods.

The store “sells” games, puzzles, stuffed animals and books among the things that can be purchased with the tickets at various prices. With the right amount of tickets, students can even be a principal for a day.

Principal sets the tone for the school

Cree said one of the top qualities she admires in Yakich is her follow-through, which is, “A++++.” Cree added Yakich has vast knowledge about various areas of education, students, parents and administration.

“She’s the spirit of education, teaching and children,” Cree said.

Yakich is always participating in fun school activities and holidays, too. Each year, for Read Across America, she’s known to wear Dr. Seuss’ Thing One hat. For the nationwide celebration, she’ll drop by classrooms and read aloud to the students, while teachers take a 15-minute break.

And to encourage the students to write and to exercise their sense of humor, they can submit a joke of the week. Picked by Yakich, the joke is read with announcements.

“It’s a wonderful way to create connections,” Yakich said. “A second grade teacher said that it’s powerful to hear their names over the loudspeaker.”

In addition to the clubs and awards, Yakich brought back the PTA. In conjunction with the superintendent, she worked to bring the PTA to both Mattie Washburn Elementary School and Brooks Elementary. They now have a fully supported PTA shared by the two schools.

It’s fair to say Yakich has made her mark on Mattie Washburn Elementary School in the few years she’s been the school’s main leader.

“It’s not about me. It’s a calling — a passion. It takes a team to support students and families,” she said. “Everyone is part of this team — from the custodians to the principal, from the teachers to the office staff. I’m just here to support and facilitate the staff in their jobs.”

And that calling includes the young students who she adores. Being an administrator for a school for the earliest grades, she said, is like “coming home.”

