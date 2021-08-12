Staffer at La Luz Center fundraiser tests positive for COVID-19

Noche in the Summer of Love on Aug. 7 was one of the most successful fundraisers in recent memory, when more than 300 people at tightly-packed tables of eight brought in $600,000 for La Luz Center’s many service programs. On Wednesday the nonprofit announced a person on the staff of the event company hired to run the party tested positive for COVID-19.

“We want to do everything we can to keep you safe and healthy. We are asking those of you who were present at this outdoor event to take every precaution to prevent the spread of the virus. That includes being tested for COVID-19, quarantining if necessary, and notifying any family, friends, or workplaces,” a notice sent to attendees read.

The staff of La Luz Center will also be tested, and the nonprofit’s Greger Street facility in the Springs will undergo a deep clean.

“We are committed to prioritizing the health and safety of you, our staff and our clients. We appreciate your support and understanding. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact us,” board president Nick Mendelson wrote in his announcement.

There are a variety of free COVID testing options, including Sonoma Valley Hospital and the Sonoma Valley Community Health Clinic. See more resources here.

This is a developing story, check back for a more complete report.