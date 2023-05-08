Mail carriers are once again asking Sonoma County residents to help out local food-insecure seniors and families during the annual Stamp Out Hunger drive.

Taking place on every second Saturday in May, it’s the day when letter carriers across America do double duty, delivering the mail while also collecting non-perishable food donations that have been left by local mailboxes and inside downtown post offices.

The food is then transported to local community food banks, food pantries and shelters.

Over the last 30 years, the drive has delivered more than 1.82 billion pounds of food, making it the largest one-day food drive in the nation.

Organized by the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC), the annual drive on a time-honored tradition of community service on the part of letter carriers.

“These carriers,” as explained in a historical note on the NALC website, “who go into neighborhoods in every town six days a week, have always been involved when something needed to be done, whether it be collecting funds for a charity like the Muscular Dystrophy Association, watching over the elderly through the Carrier Alert program, assisting the American Red Cross during times of disaster or rescuing victims of fires, crime, and other mishaps.”

For decades, certain branches of the post office have been collecting food for the hungry and housebound as part of their routine community service efforts.

The annual Stamp Out Hunger campaign grew from discussions among letter carriers in 1991. The conversation included NALC President Vincent R. Sombrotto, AFL-CIO Community Services Director Joseph Velasquez and Postmaster General Anthony Frank. In October of that year, in 10 U.S. cities, a “pilot program” was launched, and immediately proved a success.

People heard the call and left tons of food by their mailboxes.

Work began immediately on turning the test effort into an organized national food drive. Late spring was chose as the time for the drive, in response to reports that that’s the time when most food banks in the U.S. begin to run out of of stockpile accumulated the previous year during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday season, when donations are generally at their highest.

“A revamped drive was organized for May 15, 1993 — the second Saturday in May — with a goal of having at least one NALC branch in each of the 50 states participating,” sates the website. “The result was astounding. More than 11 million pounds of food was collected — a one-day record in the United States — involving more than 220 union branches.”

The rest is food drive history. In 2010, the Stamp Out Hunger drive surpassed the 1 billion-pound mark in terms of the total amount of food collected over its history. It’s been growing ever since.

So check your cupboards, think about the hungry the next time you go shopping, fill some bags with non-perishable foods, and remember to leave them out for you letter carrier on Saturday, May 13.

Do be generous.

As proclaimed on the letter carriers’ site, “The need for food assistance is still more significant than ever. We want to allow everyone to continue to meet that need and help your local community food pantry or bank. The Stamp Out Hunger Donor Drive is a drive with a single mission— to feed the hungry in America, and as always, with your help, we will!”