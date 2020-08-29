Stand atop Mount Jackson saved key communications hub from Walbridge fire

Ken Reese had his eyes fixed last Friday on the flames advancing up the flanks of Mount Jackson, the forested peak looming above western Sonoma County about 3 miles north of Guerneville.

Atop the 1,476-foot summit is an array of critical communications technology, including radio equipment, a cellphone tower and fire cameras that broadcast live images of the region, giving authorities and residents a clearer view of any burgeoning danger.

Even after sunset last Friday, Aug. 21, those cameras showed the red hot glow of the Walbridge fire moving ever closer after igniting in a remote corner of the county near Austin Creek four days earlier.

A screenshot of an online fire camera shows the Walbridge fire burning close to communications equipment on top of Mount Jackson in western Sonoma County on Aug. 21, 2020. (Sonoma Water)

As a communications manager for REDCOM, the county’s emergency dispatch service, Reese was keenly aware of the potential impact if the fire managed to disable some of the mountaintop facilities, including a radio repeater serving fire and law enforcement personnel and an AT&T tower.

Without that equipment, crews’ communication would be hobbled, and some residents might be cut off from the alerts meant to inform them of the fires’ proximity.

“That’s what makes it worth fighting for,” he said.

That, and the heavy timber and steep canyons on Mount Jackson made it a potentially pivotal spot — a place where thick fuel and stiff winds could speed the wildfire toward more densely populated areas along the Russian River.

So, before the fire approached last week, a series of moves were made to defend the mountaintop and shield its vital equipment.

PG&E workers hit the perimeter of the site with Phos-Chek, the distinctive pink retardant. PG&E also furnished a backup generator to power the communications equipment in case it lost electricity — a prescient move, it would turn out.

Cal Fire also conducted defensive burns on the peak before the fire hit, and an engine stood guard atop Mount Jackson when the blaze finally came last weekend.

Late on that Friday, just before midnight, Reese was watching “like a hawk” the live feed from the fire cameras as the prevention efforts appeared to pay off.

“You could see at one moment that there was clear and present danger, because you could actually see the color of the flames,” he said. “Then it dimmed to a glow.”

A screenshot of an online fire camera shows the Walbridge fire burning close to communications equipment on top of Mount Jackson in western Sonoma County on Aug. 21, 2020. (Sonoma Water)

Mount Jackson is far from the tallest peak in the coast mountains that frame western Sonoma County. But its combination of elevation and location just northwest of Guerneville make it a prime spot to ensure radio coverage for much of the region. Along with Sonoma Mountain east of Rohnert Park, it’s one of two peaks that Reese considers especially critical as communications hubs that ensure continued radio contact.

"If we lost those during the fire, that would create a hole in our radio communications and make it very difficult for us to be able to conduct operations in the field,“ said Cal Fire Division Chief Ben Nicholls of Mount Jackson’s communications facilities.

Though western Sonoma County hasn’t seen a major wildfire in decades, it’s long held the potential for catastrophic wildfire. It turns out, not enough had been done beforehand to safeguard the facilities atop Mount Jackson from the Walbridge fire.

Before the flames arrived, officials realized that “the vegetation was closer to those towers than we would have liked to have seen,” Nicholls said.

Initially, fire commanders planned to send bulldozers up to the peak to clear more room, but the Walbridge fire didn’t allow enough time. So, late last week crews were ordered to light back fires around the base of the peak.

By that point, fire cameras and other communication equipment had already been lost on the wider set of LNU Lightning Complex fires burning across five counties.

Nearly 50 miles east, along the Napa-Solano County line, flames in the Hennessey fire had consumed the fire camera on Mt. Vaca. Its last broadcast is still on display: a wall of fire captured late Aug. 18 — a day after the Hennessey fire started its rampage south out of the mountains and into Vacaville, even jumping to the south side of Interstate 80.

“We were very concerned about the same fire event occurring to Mount Jackson,” Nicholls said.

When Reese was watching the feed from Mount Jackson’s cameras on Friday night, the flames got close enough that the lens could capture both the base of a communications tower and a glowing ball of fire in a single frame.