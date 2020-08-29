Subscribe

Stand atop Mount Jackson saved key communications hub from Walbridge fire

WILL SCHMITT
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 28, 2020, 5:23PM
Updated 1 hour ago

Ken Reese had his eyes fixed last Friday on the flames advancing up the flanks of Mount Jackson, the forested peak looming above western Sonoma County about 3 miles north of Guerneville.

Atop the 1,476-foot summit is an array of critical communications technology, including radio equipment, a cellphone tower and fire cameras that broadcast live images of the region, giving authorities and residents a clearer view of any burgeoning danger.

Even after sunset last Friday, Aug. 21, those cameras showed the red hot glow of the Walbridge fire moving ever closer after igniting in a remote corner of the county near Austin Creek four days earlier.

A screenshot of an online fire camera shows the Walbridge fire burning close to communications equipment on top of Mount Jackson in western Sonoma County on Aug. 21, 2020. (Sonoma Water)
As a communications manager for REDCOM, the county’s emergency dispatch service, Reese was keenly aware of the potential impact if the fire managed to disable some of the mountaintop facilities, including a radio repeater serving fire and law enforcement personnel and an AT&T tower.

Without that equipment, crews’ communication would be hobbled, and some residents might be cut off from the alerts meant to inform them of the fires’ proximity.

“That’s what makes it worth fighting for,” he said.

That, and the heavy timber and steep canyons on Mount Jackson made it a potentially pivotal spot — a place where thick fuel and stiff winds could speed the wildfire toward more densely populated areas along the Russian River.

So, before the fire approached last week, a series of moves were made to defend the mountaintop and shield its vital equipment.

PG&E workers hit the perimeter of the site with Phos-Chek, the distinctive pink retardant. PG&E also furnished a backup generator to power the communications equipment in case it lost electricity — a prescient move, it would turn out.

Cal Fire also conducted defensive burns on the peak before the fire hit, and an engine stood guard atop Mount Jackson when the blaze finally came last weekend.

Late on that Friday, just before midnight, Reese was watching “like a hawk” the live feed from the fire cameras as the prevention efforts appeared to pay off.

“You could see at one moment that there was clear and present danger, because you could actually see the color of the flames,” he said. “Then it dimmed to a glow.”

A screenshot of an online fire camera shows the Walbridge fire burning close to communications equipment on top of Mount Jackson in western Sonoma County on Aug. 21, 2020. (Sonoma Water)
Mount Jackson is far from the tallest peak in the coast mountains that frame western Sonoma County. But its combination of elevation and location just northwest of Guerneville make it a prime spot to ensure radio coverage for much of the region. Along with Sonoma Mountain east of Rohnert Park, it’s one of two peaks that Reese considers especially critical as communications hubs that ensure continued radio contact.

"If we lost those during the fire, that would create a hole in our radio communications and make it very difficult for us to be able to conduct operations in the field,“ said Cal Fire Division Chief Ben Nicholls of Mount Jackson’s communications facilities.

Though western Sonoma County hasn’t seen a major wildfire in decades, it’s long held the potential for catastrophic wildfire. It turns out, not enough had been done beforehand to safeguard the facilities atop Mount Jackson from the Walbridge fire.

Before the flames arrived, officials realized that “the vegetation was closer to those towers than we would have liked to have seen,” Nicholls said.

Initially, fire commanders planned to send bulldozers up to the peak to clear more room, but the Walbridge fire didn’t allow enough time. So, late last week crews were ordered to light back fires around the base of the peak.

By that point, fire cameras and other communication equipment had already been lost on the wider set of LNU Lightning Complex fires burning across five counties.

Nearly 50 miles east, along the Napa-Solano County line, flames in the Hennessey fire had consumed the fire camera on Mt. Vaca. Its last broadcast is still on display: a wall of fire captured late Aug. 18 — a day after the Hennessey fire started its rampage south out of the mountains and into Vacaville, even jumping to the south side of Interstate 80.

“We were very concerned about the same fire event occurring to Mount Jackson,” Nicholls said.

When Reese was watching the feed from Mount Jackson’s cameras on Friday night, the flames got close enough that the lens could capture both the base of a communications tower and a glowing ball of fire in a single frame.

But with the last-minute preparations and an engine posted near the top of Mount Jackson, the flames were turned back with little room to spare.

And efforts since then have kept the fire at bay so far, but officials continued to monitor Mount Jackson closely even through this week, concerned the flames could turn and make another run back up the hill from the south. Much of the underbrush had burned, but the tree canopy, dried and cured, could easily ignite.

The Mount Jackson fire cameras picked up smoke and fire from the south through this Friday, but a Cal Fire spokesman said that by then, the threat to the infrastructure appeared to have passed.

While no damage to the communication facilities has been reported, the fire did damage PG&E’s equipment in the area.

The resulting outage affected about 50 customers in the Mount Jackson area, the utility company’s website said Friday. The gas-powered generator the utility company provided has been serving the facility in the meantime, with regular fuel deliveries for the past several days.

“We have been able to assess PG&E facilities in the area and there is damage to our equipment,” said PG&E spokeswoman Deanna Contreras. “The power disruption to some customers in the area is due to both damage and due to us de-energizing the line for safety.”

PG&E crews gained access to the Mount Jackson area Friday and hope to replace 10 poles and restore power to the area by Saturday night, she said.

Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, who lives in the shadow of Mount Jackson in Forestville, emphasized that a top concern was that wind would drive the fire, transforming it from a low-intensity ground blaze into a crown fire, with flames leaping from treetop to treetop and potentially spotting down to or even across the Russian River.

“The fire would be coming down Mount Jackson into those more densely populated areas,” she said.

Hopkins recalled charred leaves landing in her yard, but fortunately, heavy gusts didn’t materialize, leaving the remnants of the fire to smolder in the underbrush.

“I definitely feel relief with respect to the fire,” she said. “I think I will feel even more relieved when all of our west county residents are back in their homes.”

In another era, Jackson was home to a resort founded by ancestors of the family that now owns Burke’s Canoe Rentals, the Russian River outfitter. County officials moved to close the resort during Prohibition. “Successful liquor raids” turned up “a quantity of wine, whiskey and cordials,” the Healdsburg Tribune reported in June 1929.

The mountain area is “very rugged” and features “beautiful redwoods and oaks,” said Carol Vellutini, who grew up on a Mount Jackson farm. She still owns 300 acres of land in the area but lives in Santa Rosa these days.

“It’s a lot of work living up in the hills,” Vellutini said. “You have the water to worry about, you have the electricity to worry about, you have to worry about fires, trespassers — you have to worry about a lot of things.”

Vellutini on Friday said she’d learned that her old homestead on Mount Jackson survived, but she still did not know for certain about the fate of her current holdings further north, which remain in the evacuation zone and off limits since the Walbridge fire broke out.

“I don’t know if I ever want to go see my property again,” Vellutini said. “The canyons were so beautiful.”

The peak above the resort area was used as a fire lookout for decades, dating back to the 1930s. A spotter armed with a telephone and radio would keep a seasonal vigil for early signs of wildland blazes. The state closed the Mount Jackson lookout in the early 1990s.

It’s been even longer since the lower Russian River area has seen a major wildfire, dating back to 1978, when the Creighton Ridge fire burned more than 11,000 acres and destroyed dozens of homes near Cazadero. Officials traced that blaze back to a wind-aided spark from a lawnmower during a July hot spell.

In the event the Mount Jackson facilities had been disabled, county officials could manage to restore emergency communications on the fly, Reese said, but it would take time to set up equipment and connections at the top of another west county high point.

Another communications site, Mt. Barham off Calistoga Road, was knocked offline during the Tubbs fire, Reese noted, sharing that he prayed amid the Walbridge firefight that Mount Jackson wouldn’t suffer the same fate.

“It’s certainly a site worth saving,” Reese said.

You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @wsreports.

