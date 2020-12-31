Stanford Medicine: 'Inaccurate information' led to non-frontline workers getting vaccine

A number of non-frontline employees of Stanford Medicine were given the COVID-19 vaccine over the weekend, the hospital confirmed, just two weeks after residents at Stanford Hospital protested the rollout of the first allotment of vaccines to administrators and physicians who are not in contact with patients.

Vaccine doses were offered by walk-in appointment Saturday and Sunday, the Stanford Daily first reported Wednesday. Although intended for frontline staff, "inaccurate information" led to a number of employees that do not qualify for the vaccine at this stage of the rollout being vaccinated.

"Unfortunately, this past weekend, inaccurate information regarding vaccine availability circulated within our community, leading some ineligible employees to receive a vaccination," Stanford Medicine said in part, in an emailed statement to SFGATE.

"At this time, Stanford Medicine is administering vaccines only to patient-facing health care workers," the statement continued. "We have addressed this issue and are confident that we will continue quickly vaccinating the entire Stanford Medicine community through an ethical and equitable process."

The hospital did not respond to follow-up questions on the number of ineligible employees who were vaccinated. Vaccinations were only intended to be given to frontline workers "by invitation only," according to the Stanford Daily.

The "inaccurate misinformation" seemed to have stemmed from a misunderstanding that an "excess" of the vaccine was available for distribution to Stanford Medicine employees; in particular, one quoted non-frontline employee that received the vaccine told the Stanford Daily that he was under the impression too many vials of the vaccine were thawed for the expected crowd over the holiday weekend.

Word of mouth of the vaccine being made available to all staff spread from there, according to the article. (It is worth noting that COVID-19 vaccines must be stored in freezers at -80 to -60 degrees Celsius; once thawed, the vaccines must be used within 120 hours, or five days, and cannot be refrozen, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.)

Questions over how the COVID-19 vaccine was rolled out among employees at Stanford Hospital came to light Dec. 18, after residents protested the hospital for distributing the vaccine to administrators and physicians working from home. At the time, a letter to Stanford executives signed by residents said the hospital was rolling out the vaccine to 5,000 employees in its first phase; of those, only seven residents and fellows were included.

Stanford Medicine later apologized for its role in the vaccine distribution, writing in part that it took "complete responsibility for the errors in the execution of our vaccine distribution plan. Our intent was to develop an ethical and equitable process for distribution of the vaccine. ... We are immediately revising our plan to better sequence the distribution of the vaccine."

Frontline and other health care workers in "high acuity settings" are meant to be the top priority, according to a timeline released by Stanford Medicine on Dec. 23. Frontline workers were set to receive their vaccinations from Dec. 17 through 28; hospital, ambulatory providers and staffers with patient contact were next to receive vaccinations from Dec. 28 to Jan. 8; all other Stanford Medicine employees could then receive the vaccine after Jan. 8.

As of Dec. 23, up to 7,725 Stanford Medicine workers were given the COVID-19 vaccine.

___

SFGATE news editor Amy Graff contributed to this report.