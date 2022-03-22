Stanford, UC Berkeley rank among top 10 for ‘best value’ California universities

The Bay Area is home to some of the “best value” colleges in California, according to a new analysis.

The 8th annual study by SmartAsset, a consumer financial information website, compared colleges across five categories: tuition (in-state where applicable), student living costs, scholarship and grant offerings, student retention rate and starting salary for new graduates to determine the “Best Value Colleges.”

Out of the 10 “Best Value” colleges in the Golden State, two were located in the Bay Area: Stanford ranked No. 3 and UC Berkeley ranked No. 5.

The California Institute of Technology in Pasadena ranked No. 1 on the list for the fifth consecutive year. Harvey Mudd College in Claremont came in at No. 2 and UC San Diego came in at No. 4.

To see which other colleges made the list, click here.