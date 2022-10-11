Subscribe

Stanford University investigating alleged rape at campus building

ALDO TOLEDO
BAY AREA NEWS GROUP
October 11, 2022, 2:35PM
STANFORD — University officials are investigating after receiving reports of an alleged rape at an on-campus building Friday, according to a weekend announcement.

In a notice to the Stanford community, Title IX office Director Stephen Chen and Department of Public Safety Director Laura Wilson said university police became aware of the reported sexual assault after being notified by a mandatory reporter  — a person who has a legal obligation to notify law enforcement about certain crimes — at about 12:30 p.m., according to an AlertSU notification sent to students Friday evening.

The announcement says limited information is currently available to police and the public, and police did not give any information about the perpetrator or the victim.

The Department of Public Safety is continuing their investigation, and the university asks that if anyone has any information they are asked to assist in the investigation by sharing it with the Department of Public Safety.

The report of rape comes just months after a similar incident occurred on campus in August.

