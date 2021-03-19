Starting a new life in America on Sonoma County’s Irish Hill

Irish Hill is on Coleman Valley Road, just a mile from Highway 1. While there is no definitive story, a 19th-century settler there was James Kee, who sailed from Ireland at the age of 15. It was in the middle of “The Great Hunger” caused by a disease which wiped out most of the potato crop for several years in a row. Out of 8 million Irish citizens, a million died of starvation and 2 million emigrated between 1845 and 1851.

James worked as a dairy farmer in Pennsylvania for about a dozen years and became an American citizen in 1856. He married Catherine Cunningham, another Irish immigrant and they had two children before coming to Sonoma County in 1863. Upon their arrival, Kee rented land and devoted himself to raising a crop of — what else? — potatoes. Unlike the disaster associated with potatoes back home, Kee’s crop marked the beginning of a long streak of good fortune. With an abundant harvest, Kee made enough profit to buy 400 acres on Irish Hill. Other Irish immigrants were already living nearby at that time.

Kee went on to become a remarkably successful dairyman, eventually purchasing another 400 acres on Bodega Bay and a piece adjacent to his original Irish Hill property. The Kees had six more children after coming west. Sadly, Catherine died giving birth to twins in 1874. The infants lived, but only for a few weeks. Eventually, three of Kee’s surviving sons took over the family operation. Their father was described as “an intensely practical farmer and dairyman.” Following in his footsteps, Kee’s forward-thinking sons installed commercial milking machines soon after they became available around 1920.

By that time, the Irish already had a century’s worth of history in Sonoma County. John Reed, born in Dublin, arrived just three years after the Sonoma Mission was established in 1823. He applied for a land grant near Cotati, built a dwelling and planted wheat. As the story goes, native people drove Reed away by burning his wheat field and home. Perhaps. Or perhaps Reed’s farm just happened to be on land they would have set fire to anyway as part of traditional stewardship practices.

Reed ended up at the San Rafael mission, where he operated what has been called the bay’s “first ferry” across to the San Francisco Presidio. Eventually he married a Mexican woman and received a land grant for Rancho Corte de Madera del Presidio, in what is now Marin County.

When the Civil War began, many Irish immigrants became staunch defenders of their new country. The Emmett Rifles, composed of American citizens of Irish birth, was mustered in Petaluma at the start of the conflict. An armed pro-Confederate force known as the Settlers’ League was resisting the sheriff in northern Sonoma County. The Emmett Rifles volunteered to help restore law and order. Their sudden appearance “at the front where the insurrection was expected” was partly credited with saving California from “the horrors of war.”

There are many more stories about the Irish in Sonoma County. Still, the Kee family’s is one of the more quietly inspiring. Leaving Ireland in the middle of a catastrophic famine, they fed countless others from the abundant fields and green pastures of their new home on Irish Hill, overlooking the ocean.