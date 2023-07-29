Starting lineup: Dragsters return to Sonoma County; locals making waves in triathlon, golf

It’s that time of year again, when bone-rattling dragsters take to Sonoma County’s top motorsports venue for a packed weekend of competition.

The National Hot Rod Association’s Sonoma Nationals are taking place at Sonoma Raceway, with qualifying wrapping up Saturday and the finals happening Sunday.

Drag racers compete in a variety of categories, including Top Fuel, Funny Car and Pro Stock, and will face off on Sonoma’s drag strip for a chance to make Sunday’s final pairings.

The weekend is also full of events for fans — and tickets are still available. See www.sonomaraceway.com for details.

Windsor woman shines at world triathlon championships

Windsor triathlete Karen Chequer-Pfeiffer is having quite a year.

Just months after going 4-for-4 in her events at the U.S. championships, Chequer-Pfeiffer finished fifth in the women’s 65-69 age group at the world competition in Hamburg, Germany, this month.

She competed against 39 other triathletes in the sprint category, and as the fifth-place finisher was the top American in her age group.

Her result from Germany means Chequer-Pfeiffer is now the top-ranked American female triathlete in her age group.

Sonoma County teen wins big on junior tour

Cambron Nevill, a rising senior at Analy High School in Sebastopol, must like what he sees when he golfs at Monterey’s Poppy Hills course.

For the second time this year, Nevill secured a victory at the course, this time at the Junior Tour of Northern California’s tour championship this week. He was the only golfer in the field of 75-plus players to break par, finishing 1 under in the 36-hole event with a 141 total.

While Nevill still has his senior year at Analy ahead of him, he’s talking with colleges about playing at either the Division I or II level.