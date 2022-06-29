State auditor to investigate Sonoma State University sex harassment response
State legislators this week ordered a probe of the California State University system’s handling of sexual harassment reports, including those at Sonoma State University.
The audit, approved Monday by the members of the Joint Legislative Audit Committee, follows a slew of reports since February 2022 that detailed varying responses across the 23-campus system to sexual harassment and retaliation complaints and Los Angeles Times reporting that showed CSU paid millions of dollars in payouts to executives who resigned related to such complaints.
Sonoma State in Rohnert Park was named as one of three CSU campuses on which the state auditor will focus its investigation.
The campus, and President Judy Sakaki, came under scrutiny in April after The Press Democrat first reported the CSU paid a former provost $600,000 in a settlement to resolve her complaint of retaliation by Sakaki after reporting sexual harassment complaints against Patrick McCallum, Sakaki’s husband.
Sakaki has since announced her separation from McCallum and her upcoming resignation effective July 31.
She will move on to a yearlong administrative position with the Chancellor’s Office for $254,438 before being offered the option to transition to a faculty post in the CSU system.
The CSU on Monday announced Ming-Tung “Mike” Lee, a longtime Sacramento State administrator, will be interim president of Sonoma State for the 2022-23 school year. He will start Aug. 1.
The state’s independent audit will also focus on San Jose and Fresno state universities, where other scandals involving sexual assault and harassment were reported this year.
But the issues highlighted within the CSU extend well beyond those three campuses, and the investigation will also focus on the Chancellor’s Office, which has also been the subject of scrutiny in recent months.
Former CSU Chancellor Joseph Castro resigned in mid-February amid outcry after a USA TODAY investigation revealed details of his handling of sexual harassment complaints against a top administrator while Castro was president of Fresno State. According to reports, Castro allowed the administrator to retire instead of adequately investigating the complaints.
Castro left the CSU with a more than $400,000 severance payment and a position as adviser to the board.
The CSU has commissioned its own investigation into its practices to comply with Title IX, the federal law that prohibits discrimination and harassment on the basis of sex in educational settings that receive federal funds.
Interim CSU Chancellor Jolene Koester acknowledged the system’s shortcomings in a message sent out June 23, the 50th anniversary of Title IX. She pointed to the investigation the CSU Board of Trustees commissioned with an independent law firm as a sign of progress.
“The CSU is at an inflection point, with a unique opportunity to fundamentally change the way we treat people: our diverse and talented students, our world-class faculty and staff, our partners and friends,” Koester said.
“To approach the systemwide Title IX assessment as some sort of bureaucratic check-the-box exercise would be to squander that opportunity. That will not happen.”
Still, legislators said they wanted to have a more independent body ― namely, the state auditor ― investigate those questions. Members of the CSU system, including the California Faculty Association, had been calling for a state audit since April.
This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.
