State bill allowing for delivery of alcoholic beverages clears first hurdle

A bill permitting the delivery of alcoholic beverages was unanimously approved Thursday by the state Senate. It now heads to the state Assembly for approval.

Introduced by Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, the bill, SB 846, amends a 2021 law to allow delivery of alcoholic beverages rather than limiting to in-person pickup.

The bill’s aim is to provide further financial relief to the restaurant and bar industry, which was greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The legislation would establish a new type of license for a consumer delivery service permit, granting authorization to a licensee with off-sale retail privileges, or a licensee delivering on their behalf, to deliver alcoholic beverages to consumers. The cost to apply for the license would be $10,000 with an annual $1,000 renewal fee.

“Our restaurants and bars were hit hard by the pandemic, and allowing flexibility to sell to-go cocktails has been a lifeline,” Dodd said. “To ensure a strong recovery and to answer consumer demand, we must expand this successful provision in ways that will make sense and will be beneficial to all. Thanks to my Senate colleagues for seeing the value in this proposal.”

The bill also would strike the requirement that a customer order food if they desire to-go alcoholic beverages.

Jess Andrew, bar manager at Jackson’s Bar and Oven in Santa Rosa, said she often gets requests for to-go margaritas but without food, which she’s legally unable to accommodate.

“That’s a great thing for restaurants — to keep us alive,” she said of the bill.

The legislation must still be passed by the state Assembly and signed by the governor to become law.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.