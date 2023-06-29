Sonoma County parks and firefighting efforts will receive a $4.25 million boost under California’s new budget.

The state’s budget includes allocations for the redevelopment of parks in Sonoma Valley and acquisition of a new fire truck for Sonoma County Fire District.

“These are important projects and our board members have done a really good job of explaining how these are good investments in our communities,” said Sonoma County Administrator Christina Rivera.

The Legislature contended with a $30 billion-plus deficit as they deliberated over the $310 billion spending plan announced Monday night.

Rivera said the county’s hopes of project-specific funding were “diminishing” as local leaders followed the state’s budget deliberations.

“It’s a really rewarding event because the state was putting together a budget with a lot of deficit,” Rivera said. “So it’s a very nice outcome for us.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom officially signed off Tuesday on the budget package.

Two projects included in the state allocations are renovations at Maxwell Farms Regional Park and Larson Regional Park in Sonoma Valley.

“Residents of Sonoma Valley should be thrilled with this funding for our beloved parks,” Supervisor Susan Gorin said in a county news release. “Thank you to our state representatives for supporting our budget request.”

Gorin, who represents the area, has long pushed for local and state funding to support the projects.

A $13 million overhaul of Maxwell Farms park began last year and continues to advance, with a new synthetic soccer field installed and other improvements in store.

Plans for the remodeled Maxwell Farms Regional Park north of Sonoma.

The county’s recently adopted $2.3 billion budget also included funds to support long-planned upgrades at Larson Park, including new bathrooms, repairs to the tennis, basketball and pickleball courts and baseball and soccer fields.

Future plans for the remodeled Larson Regional Park outside of Sonoma.

The funding comes in addition to state funds earmarked for housing development and homelessness services.

Here’s a look at how the funds will be distributed:

$1 million for Maxwell Farms Regional Park: Funds will support the renovation of existing facilities and add new features under the 85-acre park’s master plan.

$1 million for Larson Regional Park: State money will bolster maintenance work and renovations to improve recreation and safety at the park.

$250,000 for the Sonoma Valley Wildlands Collaborative: The collaborative is a partnership between the county and conservation groups dedicated to managing 18,000 acres of land in Sonoma Valley to improve ecosystem health and resiliency.

$1 million for the Sonoma County Fire District to buy a new wildland firefighting truck.

$1.5 million to support SMART’s new airport shuttle service, from its Airport Boulevard station.

$1 million for the Career Technical Education Foundation Sonoma County to help expand the North Bay Construction Corps after-school trades training program for high school seniors.

$1 million for the Ceres Project: The Ceres Project is a Santa Rosa-based nonprofit that grows food and prepares meals for people living with chronic illnesses.

