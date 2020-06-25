A budget deal reached by California’s top political leaders this week and set to be approved by the Legislature on Thursday will stave off the most draconian cuts to public programs and services, offering some respite amid a gloomy financial outlook for local governments.

Gov. Gavin Newsom had sparred with legislative leaders over his proposed solution to bridge a $54 billion, coronavirus-caused hole in the state budget with $14 billion in cuts starting as soon as next week.

The deal reached between the two sides postpones most of the cuts, backfilling certain funds related to social services while holding out for another round of federal stimulus aid by the fall. Local leaders, especially Sonoma County’s top education officials, are breathing a sigh of relief.

“It’s a big weight off of our shoulders,” said Frank Chong, Santa Rosa Junior College president. “If the governor’s budget would have gone through, it would have been a $9.1 million cut for the JC. It would have been catastrophic at a time when demand for classes is growing.”

For an institution already on the ropes with declining enrollment, the larger shortfall would have resulted in a diminished course schedule, campus furloughs and likely layoffs.

Chong credited the region’s legislative delegation, including SRJC alumnus Mike McGuire, the Democratic senator from Healdsburg, for fighting at the Capitol for education funding.

“He never forgot where he came from,” Chong said.

But the deal still slashes $602 million from higher education funding, and $2.9 billion from state employee salaries as part of a deal Newsom reached with employee unions, with promises to restore that money if federal aid reaches California by Oct. 1.

Sonoma State President Judy Sakaki withheld comment on the deal until university administrators see reaction from California State University Chancellor Timothy White.

“Once we have that, there will be thoughts to share,” SSU spokesman Robert Eyler said.

The Sonoma County Office of Education had planned for a $6 million hit, or 10% of its budget, said Superintendent Steven Herrington, but with the new deal “this looks like those 10% cuts won’t have to happen.”

Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, who this fall will wade into the most bruising budget negotiations of her four-year board tenure, also had her eye on educational spending ‒ outside of a the typical purview of a county supervisor.

“One of my greatest concerns (was) draconian cuts to our school system at a time when we’re asking teachers to do more than ever,” Hopkins said.

Sonoma County government officials don’t yet know the full impact of COVID-19 on the local budget. There’s hope now that a proposed $3 billion cut to safety net funding, including food support and care for seniors will be tempered by a one-time pledge of $1 billion, largely from the state general fund, easing the hit to some of the state’s most vulnerable residents .

Christina Rivera, the assistant county administrator, said she’s still waiting on trailer bills to emerge from Capitol for a clearer picture of the county’s financial outlook. Still, she said early returns suggest the county will be able to avoid cutting services for some of the most vulnerable populations in the community.

The county’s initial projections showed an $18 million drop in funding for those programs, representing nearly 40% of the county’s overall projected deficit of $50 million, a shortfall driven by sales tax declines and millions of dollars in emergency spending in response to the pandemic.

The state budget deal reached Monday avoids costly cuts to health care and social programs for a year, but gives Newsom authority to suspend certain programs July 1, 2021.

State reserves, socked away in a backup fund established by voters in the wake of the Great Recession will save the state from enacting the strongest austerity measures for now, legislators said.

“None of this budgeting would even be possible if not for … the Rainy Day Fund,” said Assemblyman Marc Levine, D-San Rafael.

With another potentially severe fire season in the works, the new budget deal preserves tens of millions of dollars in firefighting investments, including adding nearly 200 full-time firefighters statewide, a roughly 3% staffing increase for the world’s largest firefighting force.

Although the budget deal expected to be finalized Thursday and signed in the coming days by Newsom will help local governments avoid immediate cuts, the coming months will reveal a clearer picture of tax revenue impacts from COVID-19. And local leaders say things could get better – or worse.

“If (state) revenue is not meeting projections, they will call a special session and pass a new budget to adjust for loss of income,” Herrington said. “That’s what we’re watching very carefully.”

You can reach Staff Writer Tyler Silvy at 707-526-8667 or tyler.silvy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @tylersilvy.