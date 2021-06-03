State campaign finance watchdog open investigation into Dominic Foppoli’s spending

California’s campaign finance watchdog has opened an investigation into former Windsor mayor Dominic Foppoli’s campaign spending, the agency announced Thursday morning.

The California Fair Political Practices Commission wrote Foppoli on Tuesday to inform him its enforcement division “has commenced a commission-initiated investigation regarding your committee’s potential violations” of campaign finance law.

The division will investigate the contents of an anonymous April 26 complaint made with the agency about Foppoli’s spending and fundraising.

Foppoli previously told The Press Democrat he had responded to the complaint with a “detailed response with receipts down to the penny for every item.” All his spending was “completely legal, allowable, and fair,” Foppoli wrote in a May 28 email. He has declined so far to share that response and state officials declined to confirm that had received anything from him.

Investigators have not reached any conclusions, Angela Brereton, the chief of the enforcement division, wrote to Foppoli, but may be contacting him to “discuss the matter.”

The detailed complaint singled out 10 of Foppoli’s campaign expenditures and donations for scrutiny. Among them were the liquor bill for a 2019 bash Foppoli has since described as a dual campaign event and 37th birthday party, as well as air travel, and payments to a former girlfriend and a campaign treasurer who works as an executive at his family’s Christopher Creek Winery.

The complaint also raised concerns about large donations to Foppoli’s campaigns from developers with interests in the town.

The FPPC inquiry is the third investigation Foppoli now faces.

Foppoli, who formally resigned May 24, is the subject of a pair of criminal investigations — one in Sonoma County and one in Florida — after nine women in recent weeks publicly alleged Foppoli sexually assaulted, abused or harassed them over a span of years stretching from 2003 to this spring.

The Windsor Town Council on Tuesday appointed longtime Councilman Sam Salmon to fill the vacant mayor’s post. Foppoli, 39, who was first elected to the council in 2014, won the town’s first contest for an at-large mayor’s seat in 2020.

Check back for updates on this breaking story.

