State committee, led by Sonoma County legislator, holds 1st hearing on wildfire risk mitigation

Among Damon Connolly’s focuses when he ran for state office last year was wildfire mitigation.

So, it was fitting the California Assembly member, who represents Marin and southern Sonoma counties, headed up the Select Committee on Wildfire Prevention.

The committee’s first in a series of listening sessions was held Wednesday at Sonoma State University in Rohnert Park, a little over a month into fire season.

“The goal of today's hearing is to get a better sense of what actions the state and local entities are taking to mitigate wildfire risk,” said Connolly, D-San Rafael.

He was joined by a panel comprised of representatives from Cal Fire, the California Department of Insurance, and several local and regional entities working on wildfire prevention.

Of particular focus throughout the session was climate change. That, in addition to overgrown forests, human ignitions and population growth, has contributed to the ever-growing threat of wildfires in the state, Cal Fire Chief Frank Bigelow said.

“More people moving out into the less urbanized areas,” said Bigelow, the agency’s assistant deputy director for community wildfire preparedness and mitigation and fire engineering and investigations.

The most destructive and largest fires in California’s history happened in the last 20 years, according to Cal Fire — and Bigelow said that’s because of the reasons he outlined.

While understanding the causes of wildfires is critical, so too are ways people can better prepare.

Mark Brown, executive officer of the Marin Wildfire Prevention Authority, shared solutions to keep homes safer in the event a wildfire threatens personal property and structures.

Brown, who twice has been evacuated from his home due to fire, said he has seen the change in the wildfire environment.

“Far too many people look at the wildlands and say that is the problem,” he said.

His organization approached fire safety in Marin County starting with home hardening. “We’re asking people to turn around and look at their homes,” he said.

Home hardening includes making sure embers from a fire are not able to fly into gutters, vents or under exterior doors.

Other panelists agreed that home hardening, in addition to improving defensible space around structures, needed to be done in conjunction — and not one or the other.

But some agencies are complicating such efforts, said Jeff Neuman, a resident of Sonoma County’s Oakmont neighborhood.

During the meeting’s public comment period, he told the panel his property has about 300 to 400 feet of fence line that runs along Trione-Annadel State Park. He wanted a permit to perform fuel reduction work in the park, which was within 130 feet of his structure.

However, the permit process took six months, a site visit and a lot of back and forth, he told the panel.

“This is not a recipe for success and a good use of a state employee’s time,” he said.

Neuman, instead, advocated for a standing permit for the entire perimeter of the park that would allow people to clear vegetation that encroaches upon their defensible space.

Other mitigation efforts discussed included controlled burns and thinning forests.

Janis Watkins, a board member of Sonoma County Conservation Action, linked the removal of trees from forests to biomass production. That’s the use of biological materials, like plants, trees, agricultural residues and organic waste, as an energy source

“Trees are becoming the new fossil fuel,” she said.

Large-scale biomass energy production is a further threat to the environment, she added.

Wednesday’s meeting, Connolly’s first as chair of the committee, was just the start of conversations, however. Additional sessions will be planned in the future.

Meanwhile, wildfire threat is expected to grow throughout the summer as fuels dry out amid stretches of hot weather, according to the National Weather Service.

