State law gives 2 ways that a local elected leader can be removed from office

Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli faces a widening call from fellow elected officials, Windsor constituents and county residents to resign from his Town Council post after four women came forward with detailed allegations that he sexually assaulted them in encounters between 2003 and 2019.

Foppoli, who has yet to speak publicly, has denied the allegations through a statement issued through his attorney. He has not said whether he intends to resign.

There are only two ways a local elected official, such as a city council member or county supervisor, can be removed from office in California: by voter-initiated recall or by felony conviction.

Recall "is the power of the voters to remove elected officials before their terms expire," the California Secretary of State's office says.

"It has been a fundamental part of our governmental system since 1911 and has been used by voters to express their dissatisfaction with their elected representatives," it says.

A notice of intention, required to initiate a recall, must contain: the name and title of the official to be recalled; a statement, in 200 words or less, of the reasons for recall; and the printed name, signature, and address of each of the recall proponents.

Courts have held that a recall ballot also must give voters the choice of a replacement.

Proponents need verified signatures from 20% of registered voters in a given jurisdiction to advance a recall to the ballot.

“At our last report of registration, Windsor had 16,878 registered voters. Based on those numbers, proponents of a recall would have to gather 20% of registered voters signatures in 120 days," said Deva Proto, Sonoma County’s registrar of voters.

Both the 20% threshold and the 120-day window are set by state law.

On the other hand, California Government Code Section 1770 says that a political office "becomes vacant" for a variety of reasons, including the official's "conviction of a felony or of any offense involving a violation of his or her official duties."

The removal is automatic, and the governor appoints a successor.

The disqualification from holding office upon conviction is not stayed by either the filing of an appeal or success in the appeal process.

