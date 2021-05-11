State legislators honor Ukiah World War II veteran on his 100th birthday

When he turned 100 on April 29, longtime Ukiah resident and veteran David H. Dorsey received a special honor from the state.

Mendocino County’s state legislators recognized the centenarian with a California Legislature Resolution, which thanked the World War II veteran for his military service, the Ukiah Daily Journal reported.

The commendation was passed by State Assemblyman Jim Wood and State Senator Mike McGuire, who expressed their appreciation for Dorsey’s military service.

“It is appropriate to applaud David Dorsey for the courageous manner in which he served and sacrificed to safeguard our nation’s principles for this generation and for generations to come,” the resolution reads.

Dorsey enlisted in the Air Force after the 1941 Pearl Harbor attack, according to the Daily Journal. His mission was carrying supplies on a perilous route from India to China called “The Hump.” He made the journey 87 times, an accomplishment for which he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross.

Click here to read the entire commendation.