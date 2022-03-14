Watch: ‘State of Black housing’: Virtual panel discussion 6 p.m. Monday

The disproportionate challenges Black people face in securing housing in Sonoma County will be the main topic of discussion Monday evening during a virtual panel event hosted by the Sonoma County chapter of the NAACP in partnership with the Sonoma County Black Forum.

The 90-minute event, which begins at 6 p.m., will be broadcast via Zoom. Viewers must register to attend. To register and get more information about the virtual event go online to the Sonoma County Black Forum website.

The discussion will be moderated by Kirstyne Lange, an equity consultant and the first vice president of the local NAACP chapter, and former Commission on Human Rights Chair D’mitra Smith.

Panelists will include Evan White, the executive director of the California Policy Lab, a nonpartisan research institute that uses data to inform public policy, and Nicole Montojo, a housing research analyst at the Othering & Belonging Institute at the University of California, Berkeley.

The third panelist is Monet Boyd, a staff planner for the Bay Area Regional Health Inequities Initiative, an organization focused on eliminating health inequities and creating healthy communities.

She oversees funding and partnerships for the organization’s Black Housing Advisory Task Force, according to the initiative’s website.

