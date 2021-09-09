State of emergency proclaimed for Cache fire burn area

Gov. Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency to assist recovery efforts in the Clearlake area ravaged by last month’s Cache fire.

The proclamation, which was issued Tuesday, expedites removal of hazardous debris and ash left by the fire, which started east of Highway 53 in the southern city limits. It will also streamline services for victims, according to Newsom’s office.

Officials have not said whether a cause of the 83-acre blaze has been identified.

Calls to Clearlake City Manager Alan Flora and Lake County Fire Protection District Chief Willie Sapeta were not returned Wednesday.

The Cache fire began Aug. 18 at Sixth Avenue and Cache Street and moved southwest through a tree-lined hillside with scattered homes and dirt roads.

It destroyed 58 homes on or near Dam Road, the main arterial through the burn area. Much of the destruction happened in the Creekside Mobile Home Park where mostly senior citizens lived.

More than 100 other structures and nearly 200 vehicles also were destroyed.

One woman was hospitalized for burns, but there were no fatalities.

Newsom previously proclaimed state of emergencies for counties impacted by other major fires, including the Caldor and Dixie fires.

