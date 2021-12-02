State OKs $125 million penalty against PG&E for Kincade fire

State regulators on Thursday approved a $125 million penalty against Pacific Gas & Electric over the 2019 Kincade fire, a nearly 78,000-acre blaze sparked by electrical transmission equipment in a remote area of The Geysers.

The California Public Utilities Commission, a regulatory agency that oversees privately owned public utilities, voted 3-2 in favor of the settlement during a virtual meeting held Thursday.

Shareholders will be responsible for paying a $40 million penalty to California’s General Fund and another $85 million for removal of abandoned transmission equipment throughout the utility’s territory, according to the settlement agreement.

The fire, which prompted the historic evacuation of an estimated 190,000 residents, became Sonoma County’s largest blaze. It was also the largest and most destructive wildfire that year, destroying 174 homes and about 200 other structures.

In a statement issued following Thursday’s decision, PG&E reiterated that it agreed with a July 2020 Cal Fire investigation that determined a high voltage PG&E transmission line caused the Kincade fire.

“We believe the settlement will assist in allowing all parties to move forward from the fire, and permit us to focus on compensating victims and making our energy system safer,” the company said.

The investigative findings of the commission's Safety and Enforcement Division were used to support the penalty. The agency found fault with the maintenance and condition of a high-voltage PG&E transmission tower.

That tower remained energized for years even though it had served a Calpine power plant that no longer was active, investigators found.

A worn jumper cable from the transmission equipment broke and arced against the tower during extreme winds on the night of Oct. 23, 2019, sparking nearby vegetation, according to the report.

Named the Kincade fire, the blaze burned for two weeks before it was fully contained. And, besides the significant destruction of property, the blaze injured four people, the regulatory agency said.

This is a developing news story, check back for updates.

