State price gouging restrictions on rents expire for Sonoma County

Gov. Gavin Newsom has let expire a cap on rent increases in Sonoma County in place since the 2017 wildfires, a decision welcomed by landlords and raising concerns among tenant advocates.

The price gouging restriction ended at the end of last year, according to Legal Aid of Sonoma County and the California Apartment Association. It prevented rent hikes over 10% dating back to when the mandate went into effect in fall 2017.

Price limits on a range of goods and services under the governor’s order, including food, medical supplies and hotel stays, also appear to have ended.

But curbs on the costs of building supplies and contractor repairs are still in place, according to the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office. The office said it was “was not aware that the Governor has extended any price gouging order relating to housing for Sonoma County.”

The rent cap also ended for four other fire-ravaged counties, including Napa, Santa Cruz, Shasta and Siskiyou, according to the California Apartment Association. Fire-related rent restrictions in Butte, El Dorado and Plumas counties will remain through at least March 31, 2022.

In Sonoma County, Newsom and his predecessor Jerry Brown extended the full order seven times as the region has worked to rebuild the roughly 6,000 homes destroyed in wildfires since 2017. About half of the homes lost have been restored, according data from Santa Rosa and Sonoma County.

In a Dec. 8 letter to Newsom, Apartment Association Executive Director Tom Bannon urged the governor to let the North Bay rent protections expire.

“Unfortunately, as states of emergencies are declared and renewed, owners of rental property are frozen in time, unable to keep pace with the costs of operating their buildings,” Bannon wrote. “Insurance, taxes, and maintenance costs have increased dramatically, and the COVID pandemic has further harmed the industry.”

The governor’s office did not respond to questions seeking the reasoning for allowing the rent caps to expire.

Still, local governments have the authority to issue their own rent caps. A spokesperson with the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office said the agency is not aware of any housing-related local price gouging orders.

The District Attorney’s Office could not say how many people or business were cited or charged under the state order. In a 2018 news release, the agency said it had investigated over 220 complaints of price gouging.

A statewide rent control law enacted at the start of 2020 continues to limit rent hikes for many units at 5% percent a year, plus the local rate of inflation. Single-family homes and buildings under 15 years old are exempted for the law.

During the pandemic, a statewide moratorium on most evictions including for nonpayment expired in October last year.

Margaret DeMatteo, housing policy attorney with Legal Aid of Sonoma County, said the now-expired rent cap was key to keeping many tenants in their homes. She’s worried that tenants unaware of their rights will effectively self-evict if they see dramatic rent increases.

“So many tenants just leave,” DeMatteo said. “Who knows what they could have got? They probably could have their housing still.”

You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian