State prioritizes wildfire in Sonoma, Napa county as demand for resources soars

North Coast State Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, said the state’s “top priority” is getting more firefighting resources to Sonoma and Napa counties.

But the demand for firefighting resources across Northern California was high Sunday as dangerous weather conditions ignited new fires and stoked older fires.

“We’re squeezing as many resources out of the system as possible,” McGuire said. “It’s a propriety at top levels of government.”

Between 6,300 and 6,400 residences have been evacuated in Sonoma County alone from the Shady fire as of 2 a.m. Monday, according to McGuire. The fire was first reported about 8 p.m. Sunday and has so far destroyed an unknown number of homes in its path from St. Helena Road and over Hood Mountain and into eastern Santa Rosa, where the fire jumped Highway 12 and set flames into Santa Rosa’s Oakmont subdivision shortly after 1 a.m.

Two other big fires that broke out Sunday afternoon in Butte and Shasta counties, drawing air tankers and other resources away from the Glass fire burning on the eastern rim of the Napa Valley, McGuire said.

The state’s firefighting resources were already taxed by major fires burning for about six weeks, including the August complex fire that has burned more than 870,000 acres in five counties, primarily the Mendocino National Forest. That fire flared up Sunday, destroying and threatening homes in Southern Trinity County and northern Mendocino County, McGuire said.

McGuire said the state was preparing for a sustained firefight in Sonoma County, where some densely populated eastern communities were already surrounded blames.

He marveled at the Shady fire’s momentum through two burn scars, the 2017 Nuns and Tubbs fires, which under other conditions might have lessened the fire’s growth.

“I don’t have any words, I think we’re all a little numb,” McGuire said. “This is an incredibly trying and emotional time. Our community has been battered year after year by these mega wildland fires and no one would have thought that we’d be back here almost three years to the day of the Tubbs fire.”