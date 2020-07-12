State provides 24 trailers to house homeless now staying at Sonoma State

The state has provided 24 trailers that will be parked at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds to house some of the homeless people who have been staying at Sonoma State University since April but are being forced to leave this coming week, state Sen. Mike McGuire said Saturday night.

The trailers will supplement efforts by Sonoma County officials to rent hotel rooms for the rest of the estimated 100 to 115 unsheltered people who have been housed at the Rohnert Park campus for almost three months in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus within the community, McGuire said. A few others likely will find permanent housing.

The late breakthrough was a result of the state Office of Emergency Services being able to locate and send the trailers to the fairgrounds. Seventeen arrived Friday and the rest should arrive by Monday, McGuire said.

“These trailers will be permanent. The state will be transitioning ownership of the trailers over to the county so that they can be used long term,” McGuire said. “While it’s a significant number, there’s still going to be a need for additional rooms secured.”

The trailers are “fairly large” and have a living space, a kitchenette and a small shower, he said.

McGuire said the “vast majority” of homeless people who have been staying at SSU will be relocated to “several dozen” hotel rooms within the county in the coming days. Those rooms are located “within the central Sonoma County region.”

The county faces a July 17 deadline to vacate the unsheltered from SSU’s dorms and an Aug. 4 date to give up its recreation center as part of a plan to house surge capacity as a result of the university starting its school year in mid-August.

“I would look at this as a bridge plan to be able to get to a longer-term solution,” McGuire said.

The county likely will use additional state funds via the Project Homekey program to look for more permanent solutions to house the homeless such as buying hotels, McGuire said.

The Board of Supervisors is considering buying the 42-room Hotel Azura at College and Mendocino avenues in Santa Rosa to help house the homeless.

“This is a two-step process. Number one, secure temporary housing to the coming 90 to 120 days. That then allows the county to move quickly to be able to secure a more permanent housing solution,” McGuire said.

