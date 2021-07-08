State Sen. Bill Dodd holding virtual town hall on schools, reopening

State Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, is holding a virtual town hall Tuesday, July 13, to discuss schools, reopening and innovation during the pandemic.

The virtual town hall at 6 p.m. will be broadcast on KSVY 91.3 FM. It also will be available to stream on Dodd’s Facebook page, Sonoma TV’s YouTube channel and https://sd03.senate.ca.gov.

State schools chief Tony Thurmond, Lisette Estrella-Henderson, Solano County superintendent of schools, and Sunne Wright McPeak, president and CEO of the California Emerging Technology Fund, will join Dodd to answer participants’ questions.

Questions can be emailed in advance to townhall@ksvy.org or called in at 707-933-9133.