State Sen. Bill Dodd holds virtual town hall Tuesday on climate change, drought

An upcoming virtual town hall hosted by state Sen. Bill Dodd will focus on several environmental issues facing California, including climate change and drought.

The Sept. 21 event will include a panel discussion with several conservancy officials, including Wade Crowfoot, California Natural Resources secretary; Joaquin Esquivel, chair of the State Water Board, and Jay Ziegler, director of external affairs for The Nature Conservancy. The panelists will answer questions submitted before and during the town hall.

The town hall will be streamed at 6 p.m. on YouTube, Facebook, sd03.senate.ca.gov and SonomaTV.org, as well as broadcast on KSVY 91.3 FM and KSVY.org.

Questions can be called in at 707-933-9133 or emailed to townhall@ksvy.org.