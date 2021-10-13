State Sen. Bill Dodd hosts virtual town hall on state legislature

State Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, is hosting a virtual town hall Oct. 18 to talk about what’s happened at the state Capitol this year and where the legislature is headed in 2022.

The town hall also will feature Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins and KQED politics reporter Marisa Lagos.

The virtual event at 6 p.m. will be streamed on YouTube, Facebook, SonomaTV.org and sd03.senate.ca.gov. Residents also can tune into KSVY 91.3 FM to listen to the town hall.

Questions can be called in during the meeting at 707-933-9133 or submitted in advance to townhall@ksvy.org.