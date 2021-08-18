Subscribe

State Sen. Mike McGuire hosting town hall on delta variant

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 18, 2021, 11:51AM

State Sen. Mike McGuire is hosting a virtual town hall Wednesday on the latest surge of COVID-19.

The town hall at 6:30 p.m. will discuss how California is responding to the delta variant and what to anticipate in the coming weeks.

The meeting will be online at https://sd02.senate.ca.gov/video. Participants also can call 1-669-900-6833 and enter the Webinar ID: 975 8621 7852.

To attend the town hall, register at bit.ly/2W2lAdW and include any questions or comments in the form.

