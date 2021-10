State Sen. Mike McGuire to host town hall on climate change

State Sen. Mike McGuire is hosting a town hall on climate change Wednesday with both climate scientists and wildfire experts.

The town hall at 6:30 p.m. will be available to watch at sd02.senate.ca.gov/video or by calling 1-669-900-6833 and entering Webinar ID: 843 9976 6847.

Residents who plan to attend the town hall should register in advance at bit.ly/3uNoHDS.