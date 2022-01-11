Subscribe

State Sen. Mike McGuire hosts virtual conversation about omicron

CHEYENNE CARROLL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 11, 2022, 2:33PM
State Sen. Mike McGuire will host a virtual conversation on Friday for people to learn more about the omicron COVID-19 variant and the state of the pandemic.

The Healdsburg Democrat will be joined by Dr. Timothy Brewer, a UCLA professor and infectious disease physician, who will answer questions and share facts about the variant. He will also discuss what to expect in the future with the pandemic.

The meeting will be live streamed at noon.

To attend and for more information, RSVP at bit.ly/3qgMUSo.

