State Sen. Mike McGuire holds virtual town hall on vaccine distribution

State Sen. Mike McGuire is holding a virtual town hall Thursday to discuss the State of California’s coronavirus response and vaccine distribution.

The town hall starts at 6:30 p.m. Attendees are asked to register and submit questions in advance at https://bit.ly/3s0tTlz.

A livestream video link and call-in number will be emailed to those who registered within 24 hours of the event.