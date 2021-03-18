Subscribe

State Sen. Mike McGuire holds virtual town hall on vaccine distribution

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 17, 2021, 5:37PM
Updated 1 hour ago

State Sen. Mike McGuire is holding a virtual town hall Thursday to discuss the State of California’s coronavirus response and vaccine distribution.

The town hall starts at 6:30 p.m. Attendees are asked to register and submit questions in advance at https://bit.ly/3s0tTlz.

A livestream video link and call-in number will be emailed to those who registered within 24 hours of the event.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette