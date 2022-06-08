State Sen. Mike McGuire to hold virtual town hall on wildfire prevention and preparedness

State Sen. Mike McGuire will hold a virtual town hall on Wednesday to discuss wildfire season, wildfire prevention and disaster preparedness.

Joining the Healdsburg Democrat at the 6:30 p.m. event will be California Office of Emergency Services Director Mark Ghilarducci and Cal Fire Northern Assistant Region Chief Jake Hess.

McGuire plans to discuss California’s recent wildfire response and prevention funding initiatives ahead of a fire season that looks to be particularly destructive amid a historic drought.

“We’re bringing together some of the top experts for this important conversation about how the state is responding in this era of mega-fires and what neighbors can do to better prepare themselves for future wildfires.” McGuire said in a news release.

The town hall can be watched live on the senator’s website bit.ly/393ufDM or on his Facebook page.