State Senate passes bill requiring utilities to assist public during power shutdowns

The state Senate unanimously approved a measure Thursday that would require PG&E and other utilities to assist the public during power shutoffs intended to prevent wildfires.

State Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, said his bill will “help our most vulnerable community members cope with any future outages” and assist local governments in covering the costs related to the shutdowns, known as Public Safety Power Shutoffs.

The bill, approved on a 40-0 vote, would require PG&E and other privately-owned utilities to pay for the operation of 24-hour community resource centers during the preemptive outages.

“We know how disruptive these shutoffs are — as well as the risks they pose,” Dodd said in a statement. The bill, SB 862, is intended to “minimize these events and make provisions for the public safety and financial problems they cause,” he said.

Sonoma County suffered $50 million to $70 million in economic losses from a PG&E power shutoff during the Kincade fire last fall.

A legislative staff report said that dry, windy conditions last fall “resulted in unprecedented and widespread use of proactive power shutoffs across the state by the three largest utilities.” More than 2 million Californians endured outages in about 40 of the state’s 58 counties, it said. People who rely on wheelchairs or other electricity-dependent devices “were largely left to fend for themselves,” the report said.

Diane Dillon, chairwoman of the Napa County Board of Supervisors, said the shutdowns, “while proven effective ... can cause unique financial strain on counties and other local agencies.”

The increasing frequency of shutdowns, combined the coronavirus pandemic, makes approval of Dodd’s bill “incredibly important,” she said in the senator’s press release.

The legislation is scheduled for consideration by the Assembly next month.

