State taking unprecedented action to conserve water in upper Russian River

State regulators are suspending the ability of about 1,500 water right holders to draw from the upper Russian River watershed, in an unprecedented bid to try to preserve as much storage in Lake Mendocino as possible in the event of a third successive dry winter.

The order handed down Monday will affect hundreds of grape growers, ranchers, small water districts, towns and rural property owners. It takes effect Tuesday under emergency regulations adopted in June by the State Water Resources Control Board.

It is enforceable by fines up to $1,000 a day or $2,500 for each acre foot diverted. Violations also could draw cease-and-desist demands that could result in fines of up to $10,000 per day, according to the State Water Board. An acre foot is equal to 325,851 gallons, or about the volume of water needed to flood most of a football field one foot deep.

Additional curtailment orders are expected to be issued as early as Aug. 9, affecting about 310 water claims in the lower river watershed, between Healdsburg and Jenner, water board staff members said.

Several hundred users in the river’s lower reaches appear on course to be spared that round of suspensions, based on complex calculations and analyses related to hydrologic modeling, sub-basin boundaries, percolation and water flows.

The upper river curtailments were triggered by Lake Mendocino, which by the end of the day July 26 had fallen below a designated threshold of 26,109 — reaching 26,097 acre feet.

Supplies in the reservoir had diminished 24,814 acre feet by Monday morning — a difference of 1,456 over the previous week, for an average 208 acre feet in losses each day.

Water managers are trying to ensure the lake does not fall below 20,000 acre feet before Oct. 1 — a whole two months away — in order to reserve enough storage to limp through next year if another critically dry winter lies ahead.

At the rate the level has fallen over the past week, it would take about 23 days to reach the Oct. 1 target.

Curtailed water rights holders still will be able to apply for waivers for basic health and human safety needs, which include domestic drinking and cleaning supplies the state allows 55 gallons per person per day.

Water managers also must continue to release enough water from Lake Mendocino to comply with federally mandated stream levels for imperiled salmon and steelhead trout species.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for more.

