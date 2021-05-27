Subscribe

State tells hundreds of landowners in Sonoma, Mendocino counties to halt Russian River water diversions

MARY CALLAHAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 26, 2021, 6:31PM
State regulators have begun notifying more than 900 landowners in Sonoma and Mendocino counties that they must cease taking water from the upper Russian River, where drought-parched flows are unable to sustain those diversions for irrigation and household use, according to the state.

The crackdown, affecting grape growers, other farmers and rural residents, is the strongest action yet in response to dwindling supplies in the sprawling Russian River watershed and its two receding reservoirs. Lake Mendocino, which sits at the top of the basin and helps sustain flows in the upper river through the dry months, holds little more than 41% of its capacity for this time of year.

“Unless we immediately reduce diversions, there is a real risk of Lake Mendocino emptying by the end of this year,” Erik Ekdahl, deputy director of the water board’s Division of Water Rights, said in a news release Wednesday.

The State Water Resources Control Board wants an immediate halt of withdrawals by those above the confluence with Dry Creek who claim “appropriative” water rights acquired after 1949, the point when authorization was granted for construction of Coyote Dam, which would create Lake Mendocino.

The notice extends until next week the impact on those with more senior rights, whose claims date back to 1914, the year the state first began to regulate surface water use. Those individuals are instructed to stop diverting water beginning June 1.

“We need to implement the water rights system to protect supplies in case of another dry winter, which could transform the Russian River into a series of disconnected pools and restrict the availability of drinking water in the area,” Ekdahl said.

The state’s move to restrict Russian River diversions has been anticipated for weeks and is likely to remain in effect until winter rains return, assuming they do.

The water board has so far sent notices to 930 water right holders in the two counties informing them supplies are insufficient to fulfill their claims and still ensure local communities have enough drinking water for this year and next.

The move affects grape growers and farmers, as well as other rural landowners and small water suppliers. There are exemptions for those who depend on diverted water for human health and safety needs and who can show they already conserve as much water as possible.

The notices are legally distinct from curtailment orders, which offer water right holders no opportunity to challenge calculations at the heart of the crackdown, Ekdahl said.

Recipients who continue to divert surface water after receiving a notice of insufficient supplies can request a hearing but still can be subject to enforcement and fines up to $1,000 per day and $2,500 per acre-foot of unauthorized water. An acre-foot is enough water to cover a football field about a foot deep.

Still, the water board signaled curtailment orders — a more complex regulatory process — are coming and could be imposed on those with very senior, pre-1914 rights as well as those with riparian rights — those with land that touches water bodies or water courses. All diverters already have been asked to use as little water as possible given historically low seasonal water levels in Lake Mendocino and far larger Lake Sonoma, which sits at 58% capacity.

After two very low rainfall years, both reservoirs are at the lowest levels ever this early in the year, with the dry, high-water-user summer months still to come.

Bret Munselle, who farms 300 acres of wine grapes in the Alexander Valley with his father, Bill, and another 400 acres for different clients said they had some groundwater wells they could use but likely not enough to supplant what he would lose if he was cut off from diverting river water.

He hadn’t received his notice yet and so was reluctant to draw too many conclusions, but said most vineyards in the region had been raised on drip irrigation, dependent on small amounts of water on a fairly frequent basis so they used less water overall than when sprinklers were used.

The result is the small, intensely flavored fruit best for fine wines, he said.

But with the prospect of little or no water available to many growers in the critical summer months, some vineyard owners were contemplating drastic action, including removing a large volume of grape clusters so all available liquid and energy could go into a partial crop or pruning off the canes altogether and forgoing a harvest this year in hopes of keeping the vines alive.

Munselle said there was little to do before seeing the specifics in the state board’s plan, but “if it’s a complete curtailment, it will be bad. It will really be bad for the valley floor of Alexander Valley.”

Barb Petersen, office manager for Hoot Owl Creek and Alexander Valley Vineyards, said a reservoir on the grounds holds about 16 million gallons of water and is nearly full. She said crews had been checking and double-checking lines to ensure there was no leakage and probably would be watering only when stress tests shows the vines absolutely needed it.

Anticipating reduced access to river water, she said she put together a worksheet to figure out how much water would be available to workers, nine households on the property, the tasting room and wine production, but the rules for use of stored water are different for different purposes, so there were still lots of questions to be answered about what would be permitted and how state interventions would affect different water rights on the property.

“It’s going to be an interesting ride,” Petersen said.

Claire Ramey, co-owner of Ramey Cellars in Healdsburg, said her family had been contemplating some “major replanting” in a chardonnay vineyard along the river but might have to rethink that now. But it remained unclear how they would be affected by the state’s actions, given what thought were very senior water rights.

“We are definitely on tenterhooks,” she said. “It’s pretty sweeping of them, and I imagine they will get some pushback, because that’s pretty dramatic of them to pull on people midseason.”

Russian River water right holders were among about 40,000 statewide who received early warning notices in March alerting them of potential shortages this year. Though water insufficiency notices or curtailments are likely in other watersheds in the coming months, Russian River users are the first to receive them so far, according to Ekdahl.

Sonoma and Mendocino counties also were the first counties for which Gov. Gavin Newsom on April 22 proclaimed a local drought emergency, doing so while standing on the dry lake bed of a diminished Lake Mendocino. The proclamation now covers 41 California counties.d

Similar strictures imposed on 652 water right holders on the Russian River in 2014 lasted from May 27 to Nov. 14 of that year, with additional orders issued part way through the summer.

The water board’s current action is part of a multipronged effort to address what are now deemed “exceptional drought” conditions — the most severe category — in the Russian River watershed, which is dependent on regular rainfall to supply domestic and agricultural water.

Sonoma Water, the county agency that acts as the region’s main drinking water wholesaler, also is seeking permission from the state to release less water from Lake Mendocino than is usually required for imperiled salmon and steelhead trout in order to preserve supplies.

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors and most local cities have asked constituents to voluntarily cut water use 20% compared to last year, saying mandatory conservation measures will be required if voluntary efforts don’t suffice.

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.

