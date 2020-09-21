Subscribe

State troopers arrest Santa Rosa man who walked onto Highway 101, bit officer

WILL SCHMITT
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 20, 2020, 5:41PM
CHP officers arrested a man who walked onto Highway 101 on Friday afternoon and allegedly punched and bit an officer who arrested him.

Just after noon, officers responded to a report of a man walking on the center median wall of the highway near Todd Road and started to stop southbound traffic, CHP said in a Facebook post.

The man ran across the lanes to the right shoulder, and when an officer approached him, the pedestrian alleged threw a punch at the officer, according to CHP.

The patrol thanked two motorcyclists who stopped and went to help the officer. The man struggled as he was handcuffed and bit the arresting officer, drawing blood, CHP said.

The suspect, 22-year-old Jose Duranbeas of Santa Rosa, was arrested on suspicion of battery on a peace officer and resisting arrest, CHP spokesman David deRutte said.

You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @wsreports.

