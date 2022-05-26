States divided along partisan lines in response to shootings

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee was quick to react to this week’s carnage at a Texas elementary school, sending a tweet listing the gun control measures the Democratic-controlled state has taken. He finished with: “Your turn Congress.”

But gun control measures are likely going nowhere in Congress, and they also have become increasingly scarce in most states. Aside from several Democratic-controlled states, the majority have taken no action on gun control in recent years or have moved aggressively to expand gun rights.

That’s because they are either controlled politically by Republicans who oppose gun restrictions or are politically divided, leading to stalemate.

“Here I am in a position where I can do something, I can introduce legislation, and yet to know that it almost certainly is not going to go anywhere is a feeling of helplessness," said state Sen. Greg Leding, a Democrat in the GOP-controlled Arkansas Legislature. He has pushed unsuccessfully for red flag laws that would allow authorities to remove firearms from those determined to be a danger to themselves or others.

After Tuesday's massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 students and two teachers dead, Democratic governors and lawmakers across the country issued impassioned pleas for Congress and their own legislatures to pass gun restrictions. Republicans have mostly called for more efforts to address mental health and to shore up protections at schools, such as adding security guards.

Among them is Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who has repeatedly talked about mental health struggles among young people and said tougher gun laws in places like New York and California are ineffective. In Tennessee, GOP Rep. Jeremy Faison tweeted that the state needs to have security officers "in all of our schools,” but stopped short of promising to introduce legislation during next year’s legislative session.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has called for universal background checks and “red flag” laws, only to be ignored by the Republican-controlled Legislature.

“We cannot accept that gun violence just happens,” Evers said in a tweet after the Texas school shooting. “We cannot accept that kids might go to school and never come home. We cannot accept the outright refusal of elected officials to act.”

On Wednesday, a day after the shooting, legislative Democrats asked that the Wisconsin gun safety bills be taken up again, to no avail. Instead, state Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, a Republican, told The Associated Press on Thursday that he is open to the idea of arming teachers to better protect schools, along with adding police and armed security guards.

In New Hampshire, the Republican-led House on Thursday rejected an effort to reintroduce legislation that would have required criminal background checks for commercial firearms sales.

Democratic state Rep. Debra Altschiller said there have been dozens of mass shootings nationwide since the bill was defeated in March.

“We can make a change so we don’t have to live like this,” she said, her remarks met by boos from some of her colleagues.

Their jeering turned to applause when Republican Rep. Terry Roy said voters don’t want further gun control: “We should not ever, ever use tragedy to push legislation,” he said.

An effort on Wednesday by Democratic lawmakers in Pennsylvania's GOP-controlled Legislature to ban owning, selling or making high-capacity, semi-automatic firearms also failed, as House Republicans displayed their firm opposition to gun restrictions.

The situation is similar in Michigan, where Republicans have majorities in the Legislature. Democrats in the state Senate were thwarted Wednesday in their efforts to advance a group of bills that would have required gun owners to lock up their firearms and keep them away from minors.

“Every day we don’t take action, we are choosing guns over children,” said Democratic Sen. Rosemary Bayer, whose district includes a high school where a teenager was charged in a shooting that killed four in November and whose parents are charged with involuntary manslaughter, accused of failing to lock up their gun.

Republican state Sen. Ken Horn responded by urging discussion about other potential causes of gun violence.

“I would just point out that there are political solutions, but there are just as many spiritual solutions," he said. “We don’t know what’s really happening in this world, what’s happening in this country, what’s happening to young men.”

Florida stands out as a Republican-controlled state that took action. The 2018 shooting at a high school in Parkland that left 14 students and three staff members dead prompted lawmakers there to pass a law with a red flag provision that lets law enforcement officers petition a court to confiscate guns from a person considered a threat.