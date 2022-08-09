Steamer Landing camper files restraining order request days after judge denies motion against police

A disctrict judge last week denied a motion made by a group of former campers at Petaluma’s Steamer Landing Park who claimed police violated a court order during the clearing of the homeless encampment in June.

But one resident has filed a request for a new temporary restraining order against the city of Petaluma after she was allegedly removed from her People’s Village shelter unit — continuing a back-and-forth battle that has lasted nearly one year.

On Aug. 5, U.S. District Court Judge Edward Chen found “no basis” to hold the city in contempt, after the group of residents, who were previously staying off D Street near the SMART tracks, were vacated from the encampment June 13.

“(The city) engaged in ‘good faith’ to make a specific offer to store the belongings of each (camper),” Chen said in a court statement.

The ruling comes after a group of encampment residents filed a motion June 14 that called for the court to show cause of contempt, stating that when the Petaluma Police Department conducted a sweep of the encampment, officers violated court orders by not providing campers with adequate storage of their personal belongings.

After reviewing a number of declarations from city leaders, officers and campers, as well as footage from officers’ body-worn cameras, the court declared officers were in “substantial compliance” with the court’s orders, and said there was enough evidence to show that police did offer campers storage as they looked for another place to stay.

“Despite the officers extending offers to store personal property to all of the campers at the park, many of the campers declined the city’s offer of storage,” Petaluma police Lt. Nicholas McGowan said in a statement filed with the court. “Where an individual accepted the city’s offer of storage, they were requested to identify the specific property that they wanted to place in storage. Thereafter, PPD officers collected all of the property that was designated for storage and transported it to the city’s evidence facility for safe keeping.”

Meanwhile, resident Melody Thornton filed a new request for a temporary restraining order, which was filed on the court’s website Monday. Her request claimed that she was “fearful and concerned over future encounters” with the Petaluma Police Department after being removed from her unit at the interim housing community near the Mary Isaak Center, which opened in the spring to provide up to 25 residents with non-congregate shelter, job assistance and mental health services.

Thornton said she was kicked out due to leaving trash and personal items out in front of her unit.

“Now I am back camping and the police are going to start harassing me again, so I need the court’s protection,” Thornton said in a statement submitted to the court, adding that she could not go to the local congregate shelter due to COVID-19 and people not wearing masks.

The court ordered the city of Petaluma to respond to Thornton’s motion by Aug. 12. A request for comment sent to the city’s attorney was not immediately returned as of Monday night.

The latest developments come after a group of nearly two dozen people at the encampment filed a court request to stop police from removing them from the Steamer Landing site. Chen granted the injunction, and extended it three times before lifting it June 10 after declaring that city officials had done all they could to offer each resident with adequate shelter options and services.

